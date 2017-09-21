RESULTS: 2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Copley Boys High School Golf

The visiting Rough Riders defeated host Copley 167-186 on the front nine at Rosemont CC Thursday evening. With the victory, the Riders round out their league match season with a record of 4-2 and have an overall record of 5-3 heading into Tuesday’s dual match against Stow.

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Copley

Rosemont Country Club, Fairlawn

Thursday, September 20, 2017

Kent: 167

Carter Troyer- 38

Kyle Smith – 41

Casey Troyer – 43

Griffen Wise – 45

Marek Seaholts – 45

Mason Moldvay – 46

Copley: 186

William Yang – 45

Andrew Lampner – 46

Rusty Long – 47

Ryan Leach – 48

Gavin – Srodawa – 48

Jacob Strandberg – 57