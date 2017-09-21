RESULTS: 2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Copley Boys High School Golf

The visiting Rough Riders defeated host Copley 167-186 on the front nine at Rosemont CC Thursday evening. With the victory, the Riders round out their league match season with a record of 4-2 and have an overall record of 5-3 heading into Tuesday’s dual match against Stow.
FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Copley
Rosemont Country Club, Fairlawn
Thursday, September 20, 2017
Kent: 167
Carter Troyer- 38
Kyle Smith – 41
Casey Troyer – 43
Griffen Wise – 45
Marek Seaholts – 45
Mason Moldvay – 46
Copley: 186
William Yang – 45
Andrew Lampner – 46
Rusty Long – 47
Ryan Leach – 48
Gavin – Srodawa – 48
Jacob Strandberg – 57
