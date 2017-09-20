RESULTS: 2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Barberton Boys High School Golf

The Rough Riders escaped Barberton’s home course advantage at Barberton Brookside Golf Course during today’s dual match. The par 35 back 9 was tough for both teams with Kent edging host Barberton with a score of 175-186. Kent improved to a 4-3 overall record and 3-2 league record, while Barberton fell to a 3-8 overall record and fell to an 0-5 league record.

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Barberton

Barberton Brookside Golf Course

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Kent Roosevelt: 175

Kyle Smith – 37

Carter Troyer – 42

Marek Seaholts – 48

Griffen Wise- 48

Mason Moldvay – 48

Casey Troyer – 50

Barberton: 186

Jaydan Morgan – 39

Alea Griffith – 41

Brevan Mitchell – 53

Nelson Velo – 53

Lukas Chester – 59