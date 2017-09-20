RESULTS: 2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Barberton Boys High School Golf

The Rough Riders escaped Barberton’s home course advantage at Barberton Brookside Golf Course during today’s dual match. The par 35 back 9 was tough for both teams with Kent edging host Barberton with a score of 175-186. Kent improved to a 4-3 overall record and 3-2 league record, while Barberton fell to a 3-8 overall record and fell to an 0-5 league record.
FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Kent Roosevelt v. Barberton
Barberton Brookside Golf Course
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Kent Roosevelt: 175
Kyle Smith – 37
Carter Troyer – 42
Marek Seaholts – 48
Griffen Wise- 48
Mason Moldvay – 48
Casey Troyer – 50
Barberton: 186
Jaydan Morgan – 39
Alea Griffith – 41
Brevan Mitchell – 53
Nelson Velo – 53
Lukas Chester – 59
