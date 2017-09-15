RESULTS: 2017 Independent Schools Championship Girls High School Golf

The Walsh Jesuit Girls Golf Team won its 9th conference championship in the last 12 years, as the Lady Warriors prevailed in Thursdays NEO Independent Schools Championship held at the Country Club of Hudson

The Walsh Girls were led by Senior Hayley Lyons with a score of 84, junior Audrey Zedella with score of 88 and freshman Nicolina Valore with the 90.

Walsh Jesuit’s team score of 354 tied the Blue Streaks of Magnificat in the 4 best of 5 scores total, with the tie-breaker 5th score giving the Lady Warriors the championship.

Hathaway Brown finished only one shot back at 355 and NDCL close at 358.

The individual title was taken by Magnificat’s Aly Kovach with a 5-over par 78.

FINAL RESULTS: Girls High School Golf

2017 Independent Schools Championship

Country Club of Hudson

Thursday, September 15, 2017

TEAM RESULTS:

Walsh Jesuit 354

Magnificat 354

Hathaway Brown355

NDCL 358

Laurel 369

St Joseph 414

Beaumont NC

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: Top Scores

Aly Kovach (Magnificat) 78

Jamie Morris (Laurel) 80

Avery Ovens (NDCL) 82

Becka Gorman (Hath. Brown) 83

Hayley Lyons (Walsh Jesuit) 84

Nora Nelson (NDCL) 85