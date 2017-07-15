RESULTS: 2017 Drive, Chip & Putt Qualifier – Willandale

FINAL RESULTS:

Drive Chip & Putt Local Qualifier

Willandale Golf Club, Sugarcreek OH

Friday, July 14, 2017

Sponsored by the USGA, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the PGA

Event conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA

Boys Division

Age 7-9

First place Carson Higginbotham (Clarksburg, WV)

Second Gavin Gress (Coshocton, Ohio)

Third Kyle Malicki (Avon, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Jack Porter (New Albany, Ohio)

Second Ashton Priest (Johnstown, Ohio)

Third Raffaele Scassa (Canton, Ohio)

Age 12-13Age 14-15

First place Devan Burris (Cambridge, Ohio)

Second Rendall Weaver (Sugarcreek, Ohio)

Third Aidan Chandler (Ashland, Ohio)

Girls Division

Age 7-9

First place Ava Travis (Alexandria, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Mia Hammond (Crooksville, Ohio)

Second Emerson Purcell (New Albany, Ohio)

Third Marissa Rinehart (Marion, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place Anna Earl (Vienna, WV)

Second Mia Raines (Galena, Ohio)

Third Alexandria Vardon (Akron, Ohio)

Fourth Makayla Hutchison (Dresden, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Anna Ritter (New Albany, Ohio)

Second Lexi Zimmer (Newcomerstown, Ohio)