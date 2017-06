RESULTS: 2017 Drive Chip & Putt Qualifier – Mill Creek

FINAL RESULTS:

Drive Chip & Putt Local Qualifier

Mill Creek Golf Course, Youngstown, Ohio

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Sponsored by the USGA, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the PGA

Event conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA



Boys Division Age 7-9

First place Rin Suyama (Allison Park, Pennsylvania)

Second Aaron Didjunas (Mckeesport, Pennsylvania)

Third Matthew Morrone (Poland, Ohio)



Boys Division Age 10-11

First place Jonah Schollaert (Aliquippa, Pennsylvania)

Second Ethan Dai (Sewickley, Pennsylvania)

Third Evan Combs (Tiffin, Ohio)



Boys Division Age 12-13

First place David Fuhrer (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Second Zachary Ross (Coraopolis, Pennsylvania)

Third Garrett Ziegler (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)



Boys Division Age 14-15

First place Cameron Colbert (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Second Solomon Petrie (Akron, Ohio)

Third Isaiah Swan (North East, Pennsylvania)



Girls Division Age 7-9

First place Jolie Pastorick (Rydal, Pennsylvania)

Second Alex Conley (Canfield, Ohio)

Third Ava Lewandowski (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)



Girls Division Age 10-11

First place Anna Swan (North East, Pennsylvania)

Second Katie Pregibon (Boardman, Ohio)

Third Mya Morgan (Elizabeth, Pennsylvania)



Girls Division Age 12-13

First place Lydia Swan (North East, Pennsylvania)

Second McKenzie Gustas (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Third Lihini Ranaweera (Cranberry Twp, Pennsylvania)



Girls Division Age 14-15

First place Lauren Petro (Canton, Ohio)

Second Leah Benson (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Third Natalie Brosig (Erie, Pennsylvania)