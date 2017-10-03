FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Sectional Tournament: NEOH Division I Boys
Tannenhauf Golf Club, Alliance OH
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
*Qualifiers: Top 4 teams and 4 individuals not on a qualifying team.
1st Green * 296
1. Maxwell Moldovan 10 35 33 68
2. Cade Breitenstine 11 40 35 75
3. Miles Demuesy 12 39 39 78
4. Jordan Conjerti 12 42 41 83
5. Jonathan Knapp 12 39 36 75
Coach: Brian Tharp
2nd Boardman * 308
1. Brian Terlesky 12 41 41 82
2. Cade Kreps 12 39 38 77
3. Cole Christman 11 38 35 73
4. Bobby Jonda 12 42 41 83
5. Bryan Kordupel 12 36 40 76
Coach: Brian Terlesky
3rd Masssillon Jackson * 316
1. Andrew Wyss 10 39 40 79
2. Mark Dilling 11 41 38 79
3. Brock Hawkins 12 38 38 76
4. Ben Ramold 9 40 42 82
5. Andrew Dauk 10 46 43 89
Coach: Jim Kish
4th Lake * 333
1. Joseph Evans 9 40 41 81
2. Alex Anderson 10 39 43 82
3. Clay Byrd 10 43 48 91
4. Joel Madenfort 11 40 43 83
5. Sullivan Ochs 11 43 44 87
Coach: Thom Grubb
5th Mass. Perry 338
1. Gunnar McCollins 11 37 38 75
2. Cory Gruber 11 46 45 91
3. Ryan Leininger 12 45 44 89
4. Jacob Metzger 12 42 42 84
5. Trevor DeRoy 10 45 45 90
Coach: Dan Pierce
6th GlenOak 339
1. Brandon Jatich 10 45 37 82
2. Alec Adcock 10 40 42 82
3. Andrew Franz 11 43 41 84
4. Danny Klotz 10 47 44 91
5. Brock Barbato 10 44 47 91
Coach: Scott McCahan
7th Hoover 339
1. Jamison Ellis 10 42 40 82
2. Drake VanNostran 11 41 43 84
3. Nathan Robinson 12 44 39 83
4. Justin Stock 11 44 46 90
5. Joey Dalpra 10 48 47 95
Coach: Scott Snyder
8th Marlington 340
1. Augie Warner 12 36 38 74
2. Austin Williamson 11 39 50 89
3. Mace Beamer 10 40 43 83
4. Zach Closky 10 47 48 95
5. Derek Nieman 10 46 48 94
Coach: Rick Snode
9th Howland 353
1. Joey Vitali 11 37 40 77
2. Connor Tamarkin 12 48 41 89
3. Sam Tamarkin 11 44 49 93
4. Gage Tomko 10 47 57 104
5. Ethan Miller 9 46 48 94
Coach: Christopher Chieffo
10th Canfield 354
1. Carl Desiato 12 44 50 94
2. Dante Flak 11 46 44 90
3. Andy Murphy 11 42 43 85
4. Noah Zoldan 11 45 49 94
5. Bobby Smallwood 10 39 46 85
Coach: Michael Murphy
11th Louisville 359
1. Caleb Prasco 11 45 39 84
2. Connor Wendt 11 45 44 89
3. Justin Shafer 10 49 51 100
4. Sam Casto 12 44 48 92
5. Darren Hester 12 47 47 94
Coach: Michael McFerren
12th Alliance 389
1. Richard Elliott 11 45 44 89
2. Sean Kelly 10 48 49 97
3. Noah Thomas 10 53 53 106
4. Sarrick Sampson 12 49 48 97
5. Seth Scott 12 57 55 112
Coach: Jeff Graffice
13th McKinley 396
1. Jacob Buttar 10 45 46 91
2. Defalco Marco 12 45 53 98
3. Andrew Orsine 12 56 55 111
4. Luke Swauger 12 58 58 116
5. Chieffo Vincent 10 49 47 96
Coach: Thomas Velasquez
14th Washington 403
1. Matt Meyer 12 41 39 80
2. Braxton Miller 11 50 53 103
3. Ethan Friedrich 12 54 55 109
4. Timothy Harper 10 65 65 130
5. Nathan Albrecht 9 53 58 111
Coach: Josh Sykora
15th Austintown-Fitch 421
1. Corey Stein 10 53 46 99
2. Brent Behanna 12 55 50 105
3. Robby Russo 12 57 47 104
4. Dylan Wrona 10 57 56 113
5. Dylan Roby 9 62 63 125
Coach: Lewis VanHoose
16th Canton McKinley 423
1. Christian Rawley 12 48 49 97
2. Christopher Mankowski 12 48 61 109
3. Robert Thompson III 10 53 54 107
4. Manny Blythe 9 67 68 135
5. Noah Johnson-Nash 12 59 51 110
Coach: Chris Albrecht
17th Warren G Harding 491
1. Tavish Burd 12 42 49 91
2. Jacob Dubravcak 12 DNS 0 DNS
3. David Klasovsky 12 59 65 124
4. Nick Clementi 10 71 69 140
5. Alex Fox 10 66 70 136
Coach: Thomas Burd
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
Rank | Individual | Team | Grade | F | B | Score
1 Maxwell Moldovan Green 10 35 33 68
2 Cole Christman Boardman 11 38 35 73
3 Augie Warner * Marlington 12 36 38 74
4 Cade Breitenstine Green 11 40 35 75
4 Jonathan Knapp Green 12 39 36 75
4 Gunnar McCollins * Mass. Perry 11 37 38 75
7 Brock Hawkins Mas. Jackson 12 38 38 76
7 Bryan Kordupel Boardman 12 36 40 76
9 Joey Vitali * Howland 11 37 40 77
9 Cade Kreps Boardman 12 39 38 77
11 Miles Demuesy Green 12 39 39 78
12 Andrew Wyss Mas. Jackson 10 39 40 79
12 Mark Dilling Mas. Jackson 11 41 38 79
14 Matt Meyer * Washington 12 41 39 80
15 Joseph Evans Lake 9 40 41 81
16 Ben Ramold Mas. Jackson 9 40 42 82
16 Alec Adcock GlenOak 10 40 42 82
16 Alex Anderson Lake 10 39 43 82
16 Brandon Jatich GlenOak 10 45 37 82
16 Brian Terlesky Boardman 12 41 41 82
16 Jamison Ellis Hoover 10 42 40 82
22 Mace Beamer Marlington 10 40 43 83
Jordan Conjerti Green 12 42 41 83
Bobby Jonda Boardman 12 42 41 83
Joel Madenfort Lake 11 40 43 83
Nathan Robinson Hoover 12 44 39 83
27 Drake VanNostran Hoover 11 41 43 84
Andrew Franz GlenOak 11 43 41 84
Caleb Prasco Louisville 11 45 39 84
Jacob Metzger Mass. Perry 12 42 42 84
31 Bobby Smallwood Canfield 10 39 46 85
Andy Murphy Canfield 11 42 43 85
33 Sullivan Ochs Lake 11 43 44 87
34 Richard Elliott Alliance 11 45 44 89
Austin Williamson Marlington 11 39 50 89
Andrew Dauk Mas. Jackson 10 46 43 89
Connor Tamarkin Howland 12 48 41 89
Connor Wendt Louisville 11 45 44 89
Ryan Leininger Mass. Perry 12 45 44 89
40 Dante Flak Canfield 11 46 44 90
Justin Stock Hoover 11 44 46 90
Trevor DeRoy Mass. Perry 10 45 45 90
43 Cory Gruber Mass. Perry 11 46 45 91
Brock Barbato GlenOak 10 44 47 91
Danny Klotz GlenOak 10 47 44 91
Jacob Buttar McKinley 10 45 46 91
Clay Byrd Lake 10 43 48 91
Tavish Burd Warren G Harding 12 42 49 91
49 Sam Casto Louisville 12 44 48 92
50 Sam Tamarkin Howland 11 44 49 93
51 Ethan Miller Howland 9 46 48 94
Carl Desiato Canfield 12 44 50 94
Darren Hester Louisville 12 47 47 94
Noah Zoldan Canfield 11 45 49 94
Derek Nieman Marlington 10 46 48 94
56 Zach Closky Marlington 10 47 48 95
Joey Dalpra Hoover 10 48 47 95
58 Chieffo Vincent McKinley 10 49 47 96
59 Sarrick Sampson Alliance 12 49 48 97
Christian Rawley Canton McKinley 12 48 49 97
Sean Kelly Alliance 10 48 49 97
62 Defalco Marco McKinley 12 45 53 98
63 Corey Stein Austintown-Fitch 10 53 46 99
64 Justin Shafer Louisville 10 49 51 100
65 Braxton Miller Washington 11 50 53 103
66 Robby Russo Austintown-Fitch 12 57 47 104
Gage Tomko Howland 10 47 57 104
68 Brent Behanna Austintown-Fitch 12 55 50 105
69 Noah Thomas Alliance 10 53 53 106
70 Robert Thompson III Canton McKinley 10 53 54 107
71 Ethan Friedrich Washington 12 54 55 109
Christopher Mankowski Canton McKinley 12 48 61 109
73 Noah Johnson-Nash Canton McKinley 12 59 51 110
74 Nathan Albrecht Washington 9 53 58 111
Andrew Orsine McKinley 12 56 55 111
76 Seth Scott Alliance 12 57 55 112
77 Dylan Wrona Austintown-Fitch 10 57 56 113
78 Luke Swauger McKinley 12 58 58 116
79 David Klasovsky Warren G Harding 12 59 65 124
80 Dylan Roby Austintown-Fitch 9 62 63 125
81 Timothy Harper Washington 10 65 65 130
82 Manny Blythe Canton McKinley 9 67 68 135
83 Alex Fox Warren G Harding 10 66 70 136
84 Nick Clementi Warren G Harding 10 71 69 140
85 Jacob Dubravcak Warren G Harding 12 DNS
