RESULTS: 2017 District Division II Boys High School Golf – Windmill Lakes

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 District Tournament: NEOH Division II Boys
Windmill Lakes Golf Course, Ravenna
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
*Qualifiers: Top 3 teams and 3 individuals not on a qualifying team.
1st NDCL * 300
1. Charlie Toman 12 38 34 72
2. Aditya Achar 10 41 43 84
3. Daniel Milo 10 39 39 78
4. Arya Achar 11 34 36 70
5. Jakob Flynn 11 40 40 80
Coach: Toni DeSanto
2nd Ursuline * 327
1. Colin Faloon 12 45 45 90
2. Drew Murphy 11 42 40 82
3. Carl Ross 12 37 39 76
4. Seamus Chrystal 11 39 40 79
5. Alex Stoneman 11 49 43 92
Coach: Matt Morgan
3rd Poland Seminary * 331
1. Jake Snyder 11 38 46 84
2. Zach Howard 12 41 41 82
3. Alex Rapp 11 40 38 78
4. Kyle Koziel 11 48 45 93
5. Luke Nord 9 41 46 87
Coach: David DiGiacomo
4th Hawken 332
1. Jack Gole 11 36 40 76
2. Jack Bonnes 12 50 42 92
3. Scott Hill 12 39 46 85
4. Thomas Wong 9 41 47 88
5. Tommy Hill 10 40 43 83
Coach: Deborah Kovarik
5th South Range 334
1. Tom Roux 12 39 41 80
2. John Popa 12 41 45 86
3. Ryan Turnbull 12 37 42 79
4. Justin Sympson 12 49 51 100
5. Nick Fromel 11 44 45 89
Coach: James Hanek
6th Northwest 339
1. Joshua Woodward 12 38 39 77
2. Austin Koprivec 12 44 44 88
3. Andrew Dane 12 43 41 84
4. Scott Wormald 12 46 44 90
5. Brock Berger 12 48 44 92
Coach: Ashley Winston
7th Orange 340
1. Bentley Stover 12 38 39 77
2. Adam Marcus 12 41 40 81
3. Zachary Charnas 12 42 44 86
4. Jared Garson 12 47 49 96
5. Kyle Haddon 11 52 52 104
Coach: Rick Clark
8th Luth. West 355
1. Sam Spacek 11 48 41 89
2. John Smolik 11 44 45 89
3. Hunter West 11 45 46 91
4. Tyler Robinson 10 44 46 90
5. Jakob Gross 9 42 45 87
Coach: Dale Lehrke
9th Mooney 358
1. Rebell Strollo 12 42 44 86
2. Keegan Butler 11 42 38 80
3. A.J. Pepperney 11 42 51 93
4. Nathan Cene 9 49 50 99
5. David Varley 11 53 55 108
Coach: Bill Cene
10th West Branch 362
1. Nick Pidgeon 10 42 41 83
2. Ryan Sox 12 45 42 87
3. Michael Boosz 12 46 49 95
4. Brant Alazaus 12 52 48 100
5. Brett Blickensderfer 10 50 47 97
Coach: Michael Brown
11th Triway 377
1. Nick Noble 12 46 43 89
2. Spencer Schmid 10 43 41 84
3. Jake Miller 10 52 51 103
4. Colton Snyder 9 51 50 101
5. Hunter Kiper 12 58 53 111
Coach: Brian Kiper
12th Chippewa 386
1. Adam Filo 12 43 43 86
2. Brady Barnett 10 50 47 97
3. Hunter Cichon 10 53 51 104
4. Ben Ellis 9 50 56 106
5. Jared Braman 9 51 48 99
Coach: Jason Egli
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS:
Rank Individual Team Grade F B Score
1 Austin Jacobs * Jefferson Area 12 34 34 68
2 Arya Achar NDCL 11 34 36 70
3 Van Wallbrown * Manchester 12 36 35 71
4 Charlie Toman NDCL 12 38 34 72
5 Carl Ross Ursuline 12 37 39 76
5 Jack Gole * Hawken 11 36 40 76
7 Derek Miller Garfield 12 40 37 77
7 Bentley Stover Orange 12 38 39 77
7 Joshua Woodward Northwest 12 38 39 77
10 Alex Rapp Poland Seminary 11 40 38 78
10 Daniel Milo NDCL 10 39 39 78
12 Seamus Chrystal Ursuline 11 39 40 79
12 Thad Weaver Waynedale 10 39 40 79
12 Ryan Turnbull South Range 12 37 42 79
15 Tom Roux South Range 12 39 41 80
Jakob Flynn NDCL 11 40 40 80
Keegan Butler Mooney 11 42 38 80
Adam Bencko Chagrin Falls 12 39 41 80
19 Adam Marcus Orange 12 41 40 81
20 Zach Howard Poland Seminary 12 41 41 82
Drew Murphy Ursuline 11 42 40 82
Austin Goodwill Field 12 39 43 82
23 Nick Pidgeon West Branch 10 42 41 83
Tommy Hill Hawken 10 40 43 83
Drew Schnee Beachwood 11 43 40 83
26 Aditya Achar NDCL 10 41 43 84
Andrew Dane Northwest 12 43 41 84
Jake Snyder Poland Seminary 11 38 46 84
Spencer Schmid Triway 10 43 41 84
Kyle MaHaffey Elyria Cath. 10 44 40 84
31 Scott Hill Hawken 12 39 46 85
32 John Popa South Range 12 41 45 86
Adam Filo Chippewa 12 43 43 86
Rebell Strollo Mooney 12 42 44 86
Zachary Charnas Orange 12 42 44 86
36 Luke Nord Poland Seminary 9 41 46 87
Jakob Gross Luth. West 9 42 45 87
Ryan Sox West Branch 12 45 42 87
39 Austin Koprivec Northwest 12 44 44 88
Thomas Wong Hawken 9 41 47 88
41 Sam Spacek Luth. West 11 48 41 89
Zack Morris LaBrae 12 44 45 89
Nick Fromel South Range 11 44 45 89
Nick Noble Triway 12 46 43 89
John Smolik Luth. West 11 44 45 89
46 Colin Faloon Ursuline 12 45 45 90
Tyler Robinson Luth. West 10 44 46 90
Scott Wormald Northwest 12 46 44 90
49 Hunter West Luth. West 11 45 46 91
50 Nate Burke Beachwood 11 44 48 92
Alex Stoneman Ursuline 11 49 43 92
Jack Bonnes Hawken 12 50 42 92
Brock Berger Northwest 12 48 44 92
54 Kyle Koziel Poland Seminary 11 48 45 93
A.J. Pepperney Mooney 11 42 51 93
56 Preston Sheets Lakeview 12 49 45 94
57 Michael Boosz West Branch 12 46 49 95
58 Jared Garson Orange 12 47 49 96
59 Brett Blickensderfer West Branch 10 50 47 97
Brady Barnett Chippewa 10 50 47 97
61 Nathan Cene Mooney 9 49 50 99
Jared Braman Chippewa 9 51 48 99
63 Justin Sympson South Range 12 49 51 100
Brant Alazaus West Branch 12 52 48 100
65 Colton Snyder Triway 9 51 50 101
66 Jake Miller Triway 10 52 51 103
67 Kyle Haddon Orange 11 52 52 104
Hunter Cichon Chippewa 10 53 51 104
69 Ben Ellis Chippewa 9 50 56 106
70 David Varley Mooney 11 53 55 108
71 Hunter Kiper Triway 12 58 53 111
72 Michael Schnur Kirtland 12 DNS
