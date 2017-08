RESULTS: 2017 DCP Sub-Regional Qualifier – Westfield

FINAL RESULTS:

Drive Chip & Putt Sub-Regional Qualifier

Westfield Country Club, Westfield Center, Ohio

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Sponsored by the USGA, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the PGA

Event conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA

Boys Division

Age 7-9

First place Gavin Gress (Coshocton, Ohio)

Second Aaron Didjunas (McKeesport, Pennsylvania)

Third Jack Stokes (Galena, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Ethan Dai (Sewickley, Pennsylvania)

Second Adam Ruffer (Hudson, Ohio)

Third Nicholas Miller (Sylvania, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place Carter Mishler (Millersburg, Ohio)

Second Nicholas Piesen (Strongsville, Ohio)

Third Jack Vojtko (Stow, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Topher Reed (Fairview Park, Ohio)

Second Ben Basta (Hudson, Ohio)

Third Cameron Colbert (Hermitage, Pennsylvania)

Girls Division

Age 7-9

First place Jolie Pastorick (Rydal, Pennsylvania)

Second Calli Reed (Fairview Park, Ohio)

Third Ellie Gonzalez Ribble (Brunswick, Ohio)

Age 10-11

First place Mia Hammond (Crooksville, Ohio)

Second Anna Swan (North East, Pennsylvania)

Third Kavya Chada (Hinckley, Ohio)

Age 12-13

First place Lihini Ranaweera (Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania)

Second Lydia Swan (North East, Pennsylvania)

Third Makayla Hutchison (Dresden, Ohio)

Age 14-15

First place Jami Morris (Chagrin Falls, Ohio)

Second Riley Kleck (Napoleon, Ohio)

Third Anna Watson (Ashland, Ohio)