RESULTS: 2017 Columbia v. Lutheran West Boys High School Golf

Lutheran West was handed their second conference loss of the season by Columbia 180-170. Lutheran West was led by Sam Spacek with a 43. Columbia had two nice scores by Columbia from Jacob Aniol (37) and Jeff Hershey (42).
FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Columbia v. Lutheran West
Pinebrook Golf Course, Grafton
Monday, September 11, 2017
Lutheran West: 180
Sam Spacek 43
Tyler Robinson 44
Hunter West 45
Jake Gross 48
John Smolik 49
Jake Albrecht 54
Columbia: 170
Jacob Aniol 37
Jeff Hershey 42
Mitch Hershey 45
Max Napoli 46
Natalie Wilkins 53
Jimmy Sprinkle 54
