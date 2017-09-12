RESULTS: 2017 Columbia v. Lutheran West Boys High School Golf

Lutheran West was handed their second conference loss of the season by Columbia 180-170. Lutheran West was led by Sam Spacek with a 43. Columbia had two nice scores by Columbia from Jacob Aniol (37) and Jeff Hershey (42).

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Columbia v. Lutheran West

Pinebrook Golf Course, Grafton

Monday, September 11, 2017

Lutheran West: 180

Sam Spacek 43

Tyler Robinson 44

Hunter West 45

Jake Gross 48

John Smolik 49

Jake Albrecht 54

Columbia: 170

Jacob Aniol 37

Jeff Hershey 42

Mitch Hershey 45

Max Napoli 46

Natalie Wilkins 53

Jimmy Sprinkle 54