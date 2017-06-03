Battling challenging greens and lush rough, a pair of teams turned in solid scores of 3-under par 68 to tie for first place at the 2017 Sleepy Hollow 2-Player Better Ball on Saturday.
Ryan Stefanski and Nick Anagnost played in the same group with Jason Jendre and Andrew Jendre. But the two teams arrived at their shared victory in different ways.
The Jendres finished the front nine at 3-under par, two shots in the lead. But two closing birdies on 17 and 18 from Stefanski and Anagnost pulled them into a tie for the day.
On a near perfect June day, the golf course received many rave reviews for the course conditions. Thanks for Chad Lewanski and his crew for their course preparation.
The next event on the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series schedule is the Seneca Stroke Play Tournament at Seneca Golf Course in Broadview Heights on Sunday, June 11th.
FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series
Sleepy Hollow 2-Player Better Ball
Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville
Saturday, June 3, 2017
T1 Jason Jendre Andrew Jendre 68 $195/player
T1 Ryan Stefanski Nick Anangost 68 $195/player
T3 Darren Phipps Scott Shenker 69 $80/player
T3 Mike Simpson Shayne Bishop 69 $80/player
5 Jeff O’Brien Alan Fuente 70 $50/player
David Griffith Matt Busa 72
Zack Koinis Kevin Taylor 72
Travis Pollari Paul Krueger 73
Ward Crane Tim Nieman 73
Scott Mullen Matt Mullen 74
Scott Saari Randy Crider 75
Scott Heran Michael Mintz 75
Allen Freeman Mike Witmer 75
Mark Foss Steve Blackburn Sr. 75
William Speirs Erron Gomez 77
Brian Beebe David Trier 77
Ray Durban Lou Durban 79
Jack McDermott Jordan Victor 85
Long Drive:
#4 Ryan Stefanski
Pin Shot:
#12 Mark Foss
