Battling challenging greens and lush rough, a pair of teams turned in solid scores of 3-under par 68 to tie for first place at the 2017 Sleepy Hollow 2-Player Better Ball on Saturday.

Ryan Stefanski and Nick Anagnost played in the same group with Jason Jendre and Andrew Jendre. But the two teams arrived at their shared victory in different ways.

The Jendres finished the front nine at 3-under par, two shots in the lead. But two closing birdies on 17 and 18 from Stefanski and Anagnost pulled them into a tie for the day.

On a near perfect June day, the golf course received many rave reviews for the course conditions. Thanks for Chad Lewanski and his crew for their course preparation.

The next event on the 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series schedule is the Seneca Stroke Play Tournament at Seneca Golf Course in Broadview Heights on Sunday, June 11th.



FINAL RESULTS: Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series

Sleepy Hollow 2-Player Better Ball

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course, Brecksville

Saturday, June 3, 2017

T1 Jason Jendre Andrew Jendre 68 $195/player

T1 Ryan Stefanski Nick Anangost 68 $195/player

T3 Darren Phipps Scott Shenker 69 $80/player

T3 Mike Simpson Shayne Bishop 69 $80/player

5 Jeff O’Brien Alan Fuente 70 $50/player

David Griffith Matt Busa 72

Zack Koinis Kevin Taylor 72

Travis Pollari Paul Krueger 73

Ward Crane Tim Nieman 73

Scott Mullen Matt Mullen 74

Scott Saari Randy Crider 75

Scott Heran Michael Mintz 75

Allen Freeman Mike Witmer 75

Mark Foss Steve Blackburn Sr. 75

William Speirs Erron Gomez 77

Brian Beebe David Trier 77

Ray Durban Lou Durban 79

Jack McDermott Jordan Victor 85

Long Drive:

#4 Ryan Stefanski

Pin Shot:

#12 Mark Foss