RESULTS: 2017 Buckeye v. Lutheran West Boys High School Golf

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf

2017 Buckeye v. Lutheran West

Red Tail Golf Club, Avon | Front 9

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Buckeye defeated the Lutheran West 175-188 at Red Tail. The Bucks were led by Tony Vannello with a fine score of 40. Buckeye stayed consistent throughout the round as the Longhorns started slow and could not recover. With this loss, the Longhorns streak of 33 straight conference matches has now been stopped. The Longhorns will continue play at the Gilmour Invitational at Fowler’s Mill on Sunday, August 27th.



Lutheran West: 188 (1-1)

Triston Shawd Sopko 46

Hunter West 46

Tyler Robinson 47

Sam Spacek 49

John Smolik 50

Jake Albrecht 54

Buckeye: 175 (2-0)

Tony Vannello 40

Conner Thomas 42

Chase Capela 45

Ethan Cooper 48

Will Reagan 58

Lilly Porta 71