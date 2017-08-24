RESULTS: 2017 Buckeye v. Lutheran West Boys High School Golf

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Buckeye v. Lutheran West
Red Tail Golf Club, Avon | Front 9
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Buckeye defeated the Lutheran West 175-188 at Red Tail. The Bucks were led by Tony Vannello with a fine score of 40. Buckeye stayed consistent throughout the round as the Longhorns started slow and could not recover. With this loss, the Longhorns streak of 33 straight conference matches has now been stopped. The Longhorns will continue play at the Gilmour Invitational at Fowler’s Mill on Sunday, August 27th.
Lutheran West: 188 (1-1)
Triston Shawd Sopko 46
Hunter West 46
Tyler Robinson 47
Sam Spacek 49
John Smolik 50
Jake Albrecht 54
Buckeye: 175 (2-0)
Tony Vannello 40
Conner Thomas 42
Chase Capela 45
Ethan Cooper 48
Will Reagan 58
Lilly Porta 71
