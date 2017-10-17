It was a virtuoso performance. Then it was eliminated for not reading the rules sheet.

In 30 mph winds with super-tough hole locations on a chilly, rain-spritzing afternoon, Team Michael Klaric with mates Matt Gurska (p), Andrew Bailey, Ian Bailey and Dom Lombardi (pictured below) posted a get-em-all score of 18-under par at the difficult Boulder Creek Golf Course in Streetsboro during the second wave of the 2017 Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble presented by Northeast Ohio Golf.

The round they played was by their own description “out of our minds unbelievable.” And given they are all under the age of 40, they did so from the back tee boxes set at 7,300 yards in the tees-by-age format. They made just about every putt they faced, and they holed-out for eagle-2 on a short par-4, the uphill 15th. Their only par of the day came at the 625-yard par-5 18th finishing hole, which played dead into a stiff wind to a hole location so far in the back of the green that the majority of teams made par there.

When they finished, it appeared to be a two-shot victory on an incredible performance. But the team playing behind them on the finishing hole pointed out to the Committee that they saw a potential rules infraction, one that was spelled out in clear detail on the rules sheet. And to add to the angst of the issue, the team that reported the infraction sat in the second place position at 16-under par.

A ‘No Scouting’ rule was spelled out on the rules sheet to keep the pace of play quick, as limited daylight required players to keep moving so a full field of 40 teams could finish. A delay in the carts turn-around between the morning and smaller afternoon waves held up the start of later-day play, forcing the last few teams on each side to be given permission to find open holes and play to get finished.

The ‘No Scouting’ rule stated clearly that teams could not go more than 10 yards past the tee or their ball through the green to see the layout of the hole or check a shot result until all players had hit. Team Klaric admitted individual players had gone past their ball on multiple holes after they hit, and admitted that they had not fully read that portion of the rules sheet. They also said they had a different idea of what ‘No Scouting’ meant when it was mentioned in the quick rules rundown given verbally when the rules sheet was provided. (The rules and a PDF copy of the rules sheet were also provided on NEOHgolf.com days in advance of the event.)

So to the dismay of both parties after a tough half-hour of conversation, the five-man Committee had no choice but to disqualify the winning team for not following the clear statement of ‘No Scouting’ on the rules sheet. It was a unanimous — albeit heart-breaking — decision.

(Tournament golf lesson, once again: someone on the team must read and understand the Rules Sheet provided, ask questions if the rules are not understood, and make sure the team follows all of those rules during play.)

The DQ benefitted Team Tim Ailes (p), Eric Frishette, Brian Smith, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Howard Clendenin. They made eagles on both the par-5 first and tenth holes to offset four pars made at 4, 9, 16 and 18.

One shot behind them was Team Jamison Wood, with brother Geoff Wood, Mike Richey, Steve Gerardot and Jim Kuhn.

Skins were won by Team Nick Colangelo, who made an eagle-3 on the par-5 sixth hole, and Team Jon Lieser who made a deuce on the par-4 15th hole. Skins were good for $1,900 each. The DQ of Team Klaric allowed Team Lieser to earn their skin, as both teams made eagle on the 15th hole but the DQ removed the Klaric eagle from the board. Again, another tough result but the only option available to the Committee.

Thanks to Boulder Creek owner Joe Salemi, manager Brendan Cannon and their entire staff for providing a fantastic venue for a challenging 5-player scramble.

Thanks to the volunteer members of the Committee — Ty Kovach, Doug Fleming (plus scoring), John Zitkovic, and Joe Salemi — for their efforts before, during and especially after the event.

And a special shout out to volunteer golf event specialist Bill Downing for a full day of assistance as a rules observer and cattle prod wielder to keep play moving.

All of these gentlemen made the inaugural event one worth continuing.

We intend to stage the Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble again next year, but clearly we will make a date change to better allow for time to complete the event without having to worry about daylight. We welcome any additional comments or feedback below on the event operations, the golf course, its setup, etc. (Note that comments will be moderated, so please express helpful suggestions only please.) If you wish to make a private suggestion by email on ways to improve the event, please send those thoughts to golf@neohgolf.com.

Thanks to all who played, and we look forward to the 2018 edition…



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble

presented by Northeast Ohio Golf

Boulder Creek Golf Course, Streetsboro | Par 72

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Team Tim Ailes (p)

Eric Frishette

Brian Smith

Howard Clendenin

Steve Blackburn 28 – 28 = 56 $4,750.00 Team Jamison Wood

Geoff Wood

Mike Richey

Steve Gerardot

Jim Kuhn 29 – 28 = 57 $2,800.00 Team Joey DiDonato

Joe Blackburn

Niko Anagnost

David Sotka

Steve Blackburn Sr. 30 – 28 = 58 $950.00 Team Mitch Camp (p)

Allen Freeman

Ty Kovach

Larry Lahnan

Fred Miller 29 – 29 = 58 $950.00 Team John Zitkovic

Bill Steepleton

Kent Russell

Rich Miller

Mike Davis 30 – 28 = 58 $950.00 Team Nick Colangelo (p)

Eric Bowman

Junior Miller

Brandon Shannon

Chris Sedmock 29 – 30 = 59 $225.00 Team Jon Lieser

Elliot Hannen

Anthony Stallsmith

Scott McVey

Frank Groves 31 – 28 = 59 $225.00 Team Brett McBride

Ryan Lenahan (p)

Jerrod Barley

Clint Schreiber

Brandon Hoelzer 30 – 29 = 59 $225.00 Team Cody Stinson

Ryan Mattlock

Sean Sculley

Alex Shindledecker

Joe Zoltowski 31 – 28 = 59 $225.00 Team Mike Simpson

Allison Czetli

Aaron Czetli

Aaron Crewse

John Kabasky 31 – 29 = 60 $50.00 Team Jeff ‘Tug’ Stabler

Nathan Tarter (p)

Dave Lightner

John Ferrando

Steve Baker 30 – 30 = 60 $50.00 Team Taylor Pendrith (p)

David Trier

Rob Wakeling

Joe Nemeth

Sebastian Bendson 31 – 30 = 61 Team Ron Hulett

Hugh Pace

Justin Pagnard

Ryan Long

Brandon Veverka 29 – 32 = 61 Team Matt Gasser

Tyler Light (p)

Mitch Levengood

Kurt Peterson

Eric Crone 30 – 31 = 61 Team Jonathan Tiber

David Ludlow

Craig Voorhees

Kelly Blair

Mike Sizzler 31 – 30 = 61 Team David Markota

Josh Markota

Mark Markota

Frank DeAngelo

Brian Starr 31 – 30 = 61 Team Kyle Piper

Chris Kwolek

Shawn Carr

Josh Crum

Shane Eichenlaub 31 – 31 = 62 Team Ryan Augustitus

Jeff Deal

Joe Ribelli

Jim Barber

Doug Barber 32 – 30 = 62 Team Dan Grummitt

Doug Barnes

Jarrod Mink

Dave Hadzinsky

Mark Osickey 31 – 31 = 62 Team Duy Trinh

Jason Ridgeway

Ed Rudd

Dennis Royer

Brett Spurgeon 33 – 29 = 62 Team Patrick Damore (p)

Anthony Pellegrino

Tony Pellegrino Sr.

Jerry Bancroft

Austin Stoddard 32 – 30 = 62 Team Keith Okress

Brian Nagle

Brian Miller

Matt Fleming

Scott Deevers 31 – 32 = 63 Team Kelly Jones

JT Goodson (p)

Jay Bixby

Gary Grant

Chris Davis 32 – 31 = 63 Team Steve Shaw (p)

Mark Thomas

Raul Mendoza

Doug Fleming

Tom Seever 31 – 33 = 64 Team Jimmy Beers (p)

Josh Prok

Matt Reda

Jon Grimm

Robert Radish 32 – 32 = 64 Team Dan Tomola

Chris Laboda

Joan Graziano

Danny McNamara

Dave Lansu 32 – 33 = 65 Team Marcus Stratton (p)

Austin Earley

Mike Cook

Jeff Pettit

Steve Rogers 34 – 31 = 65 Team Tom Richard

Larry Milosh (p)

Steve Stopenski

Mike Montelone

Rich Shadley 34 – 31 = 65 Team John Schneider

Noah Schneider

Dale Holobaugh

Paul Rezk

Tony Roy 34 – 32 = 66 Team Emily Rohanna

Debbie Rohanna

Roseann Schwartz

Shirley Bengala

Rachel Virgili (p) 34 – 32 = 66 Team Mike Dessecker (p)

Kris Honeck

Bob Gless

Shawn Cavanaugh

Jan Grodecki 34 – 33 = 67 Team Paul Miller

Mike Adkins (p)

Ryan Monahan

Donny Waldron

John Reese 33 – 34 = 67 Team Kevin McAfee

Rick Roberts

Aaron Kazan

Nick Muntean

Frank Beattie 32 – 35 = 67 Team Joshua Reger

Jackson Chiesa

Brandon Rotili

Blake DeSimio

Andy Lamb 34 – 35 = 69 Team Steve Baker

Jimmy Crowe

Ray Rousseau

Mike Thompson

Scott Yannis 35 – 35 = 70 Team Andrew Zgrabik

Dave Zgrabik

Jerry Zgrabik

Larry Zgrabik

Jim Armstrong 36 – 35 = 71 Team Len Mastrucci

Rob Young

Steve Cominsky

Jamie Simcox

Vinnie Plavcan 37 – 34 = 71 Team Jerrod Vastag

Andrew Murray

Nate Clark

Kurtis Dilyard

Matt Moskalski DNS Team Nick Foschia

Adam Bouch

Bud Radis

Dom Carano

Abhi Shietti DNS Team Michael Klaric

Matt Gurska (p)

Andrew Bailey

Ian Bailey

Dom Lombardi DQ

TEAM SKINS:

Team Nick Colangelo: Eagle-3 Hole #6 – $1,900

Team Jon Lieser: Eagle-2 Hole #15 – $1,900