RESULTS: 2017 Archbishop Hoban Invitational Boys High School Golf

FINAL RESULTS: Boys High School Golf
2017 Archbishop Hoban Invitational
Portage Country Club, Akron
Monday, September 11, 2017
1. Rocky River 300
Ben Brej 70, Roni Shin 72, Will Bennett 75, Ryan Dunning 83, and Matt Willse 88
2. Archbishop Hoban 304
Colton Vincelette 73, Aaron Apticar 74, Dylan Erks 76, Josh Wright 81, and Vincent Grosso 82
3. Brunswick 308
Evan Gray 74, Cameron MacLellan 76, Matt Krivanek 77, Preston Levandowski 81, and Jon Cappellazzo 82
4. Stow 319
Kyle Buzaki 76, Aaron Kim 76, Dan Page 83, Ethan Fretage 84, and Bradley Stutz 87
5 Lake Catholic 319
Cole Horvatch 77, Michael Olson 80, Nolan Adams 81, Nate Godie 81, and Justin Baca 107
6. Lake 326
Clay Byrd 77, Joseph Evans 81, Anthony Bailey 81, Alex Anderson 87, and Sullivan Ochs 92
7. St. Edwards 332
Ben Gleichauf 77, Colin Myslenski 84, Max Nepomuceno 85, J.J. Walters 86, and Liam Chambers 91
8. Walsh Jesuit 341
Donovan Morris 83, Charlie Hosecraft 85, Ian Gorman 85, Paul Harris 88, and Pat Delaney 91
9. Canton Central Catholic 343
Max Congeni 84, Tu;er Freudeman 86, Luke Helline 86, Kyle Freudeman 87, and Nolan Helline 87
10. Padua 345
Charlie Beatty 82, Matt Mog 84, Henry Neumann 87, Danny Fisher 92, and Cameron Tkachik 99
11. Archbishop Hoban (B) 354
Ashton Manby 85, Jake Shankel 86, Matt Russo 89, Tom Radabaugh 94, and Colin Jaroch 107
12. Shaker Heights 360
Kayin Claytor 85, Ben Cawley 90, Chris Richardson 92, Will Schinabeck 93, and Connor Henning 99
13. Ursuline 369
Seamus Chrystal 82, Ethan Sicafuse 91, Colin Faloon 96, Patrick Faloon 100, and Nick LaPlante 120
14. St. Vincent St. Mary 381
Joe Graff 94, Matt O’Connor 94, James Sloan 94, Matt Ball 99, and Jared Musci 130
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: Top 5
Ben Brej (Rocky River Sr.) 70
Roni Shin (Rocky River Sr.) 72
Colton Vincelette (Hoban Jr.) 73
Aaron Aptiva (Hoban Soph.) 74
Evan Gray (Brunswick Sr.) 74
