John Kabasky buried a critical putt on the windswept 18th hole at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course on Saturday at the Akron District Golf Association’s Nick Lazor 2-Man Better Ball. The key make pushed he and partner Mike Simpson into a tie for first place with clubhouse leaders Ty Kovach and Ken Koprivec.

Both teams finished at the top at 7-under par 64.

On a beautiful day that turned a bit blustery late, Koprivec made two eagles and three birdies on his own ball while Kovach held down some key pars to maintain their team’s momentum.

Kabasky and Simpson were more ham-and-egg in their scoring, with Kabasky noting half-jokingly that the holes Simpson actually finished often worked out as a birdie for the team.

The tie at the top in the Championship Division was two shots clear of the third place finishers, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Howard Clendenin.

In the Senior Division, the team of Dean Cutlip and Jim Cea matched the winning score of the Championship Division teams, as they also posted a 7-under par 64.

By just a single shot, the pair won the Senior Division outright. The runner up teams at 6-under par: Rick Merrow and Rick Bryson; Tom Laubacher and Monty Guest; and Bruno Chirumbolo and Doug Van Nostran.

The next event on the 2017 ADGA schedule is the Bud Light 3-Man Shamble at Seven Hills GC in Hartville on Saturday, July 22nd.



FINAL RESULTS:

Akron District Golf Association

Nick Lazor 2-Man Better Ball

Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course, Hudson

Saturday, July 8th, 2017

Championship Division

Kovach/Koprevic 33-31=64 $500 GCs $130 CP

Simpson/Kabasky 32-32=64 $500 GCs $130 CP

Clendenin/Blackburn 33-33=66 $300 GCs $60 CP

Crewse/Marr 34-33=67 $100 GCs

Smith/Stefanski 33-34=67 $100 GCs

Schneider/Prok 33-36=69

Bowman/Shannon 36-34=70

Loftin/Trent 35-35=70

Armour/DeCheco 34-36=70

Nixon/Houchen 36-34=70

Beebe/Loomis 34-36=70

Murray/Vastag 36-35=71

Hull/Shisler 33-38=71

Watkins/Juszczak 34-39=73

Prince/Prince 39-35=74

Fricker/Lowry 38-38=76

Swenton/Demchak 38-42=80

Championship Skins: $45 ea

Loftin #4 birdie

Prok #6 birdie

Kabasky #7 birdie

Hull #8 birdie

Kabasky #14 birdie

Armour #15 birdie

Kovach #17 eagle

Senior Division

Cea/Cutlip 34-30=64 $600 GCs $150 CP

Laubacher/Guest 32-33=65 $300 GCs $50 CP

Chirumbolo/VanNostran 34-31=65 $300 GCs $50 CP

Bryson/Merrow 32-33=65 $300 GCs $50CP

Sever/Mendoza 32-34=66

Miller/Lahnan 33-33=66

Skidmore/Downing 33-34=67

Cutlip/Marsinek 33-34=67

Thomas/Trier 33-36=69

Dean/Herchek 34-35=69

Fleming/Demeter 33-37=70

Luckenbaugh/Roth 35-35=70

Davis/Hull 33-37=70

Hedrick/Tarter 35-35=71

Rybka/Ream 37-37=74

Stack/Szwast 37-37=74

Senior Skins: $64 ea

Seever #1 eagle

Skidmore #2 eagle

Seever #4 birdie

Dean #6 birdie

Swzast #18 birdie



Gift Certificates noted above will be available at Foxy Golf in Akron by July 15th.