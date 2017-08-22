Rd1 Results: 2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Four-time Section Champion Gary Robison from Brookside Country Club is tied for the lead with Section newcomer Ben Cook of Beechmont Country Club after round one of the Northern Ohio PGA Section Championship.

They each made four birdies and two bogies on their way to a 3 under 68 in Monday’s round.

Jaysen Hansen, in his second event back after competing in the PGA Championship, is currently in third with a 69 (-2).

Six Northern Ohio PGA Members will advance to the 51st edition of the PGA Professional Championship presented by Club Car and OMEGA. Three additional Northern Ohio PGA Section Members earned exemptions into the event by finishing top twenty in the 2017 PGA Professional Championship: Jamie Broce, Hansen, and Casey Schrader.



ROUND 1 RESULTS: Northern Ohio PGA

2017 NOPGA Section Championship

Lakewood Country Club, Westlake, OH

Monday, August 21, 2017

1. Gary Robison, Brookside, *35-33-68 -3

1. Benjamin Cook, Beechmont, *34-34-68 -3

3. Jaysen Hansen, Beechmont, *35-34-69 -2

4. Steve Mulcahy, Shawnee CC, *37-33-70 -1

5. Kirk Stucke, Mercer County Elks CC, *36-35-71 E

6. Andy Santor, Mill Creek GC, *38-34-72 +1

6. Craig Burrows, Pine Hills GC, *33-39-72 +1

6. David Morgan, Eagle Creek GC, *37-35-72 +1

9. Ronald DeJacimo, Firestone CC, *38-35-73 +2

9. Rob Moss, Pepper Pike Club, The, *37-36-73 +2

9. Gary Trivisonno, PGA Of America Life Membe, *37-36-73 +2

9. Tom Atchison, Salem GC, *36-37-73 +2

9. Casey Schrader, Pepper Pike Club, The, *39-34-73 +2

14. Glenn Cunningham, Silver Lake, *37-37-74 +3

14. Drew Pierson, Shaker Heights, *39-35-74 +3

14. Mark Bixler, Kirtland, *38-36-74 +3

14. Jon Jones, Youngstown, *34-40-74 +3

14. Asa Donaldson, Shawnee CC, *40-34-74 +3

14. Mark Weitendorf, Firestone CC, *40-34-74 +3

14. Steve Stone, Stone Ridge GC, *40-34-74 +3

14. David Champagne, Firestone CC, *37-37-74 +3

14. Tony Adcock, Lakeview GC, *40-34-74 +3

14. Cory Kumpf, Brookside, *38-36-74 +3

24. Tim Perin, Lakewood, *38-37-75 +4

24. Trevor Thomas, Northern Ohio PGA, *38-37-75 +4

24. Brad Apple, Belmont CC, *39-36-75 +4

24. Tom Waitrovich, Lakewood, *37-38-75 +4

24. Brian Boggs, Fremont CC, *36-39-75 +4

24. Greg Andrego, Ellsworth Meadows, *38-37-75 +4

24. Nick Paez, GolfTEC – Cleveland West, *38-37-75 +4

24. Craig Goldsberry, Bent Tree GC, *40-35-75 +4

24. Mark Sierak, Barrington, *39-36-75 +4

33. Michael Heisterkamp, Chagrin Valley, *42-34-76 +5

33. Justin Long, Windmill Lakes GC, *38-38-76 +5

33. Steven Weir, Cleveland State Universit, *38-38-76 +5

33. Tony Searl, The Toledo CC, *39-37-76 +5

33. Mark Evans, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *40-36-76 +5

33. Dave Coleman, Lakewood, *37-39-76 +5

33. Timothy Heffelfinger, Northstar GC, *37-39-76 +5

33. Scott Pollack, Callaway Golf Company, *38-38-76 +5

33. Joe Meglen, GolfTEC-Stonebrook, *41-35-76 +5

42. Michael Thirion, Turkeyfoot Lake GL, *36-41-77 +6

42. Mitchell Camp, Club Walden, *37-40-77 +6

42. Tony Milam, North Coast Jr Tour, *40-37-77 +6

42. Nick Szymanski, Detwiler, *39-38-77 +6

42. Garrett Korte, The Country Club, *41-36-77 +6

47. Steve Parker, Portage, *41-37-78 +7

47. Matthew Creech, Mayfield Sand Ridge Club, *38-40-78 +7

47. Douglas Brown, Alliance, *40-38-78 +7

47. Aaron Dement, Fremont CC, *40-38-78 +7

51. Jason Nussbaum, Congress Lake, *42-37-79 +8

51. Noah Horstman, Beechmont, *38-41-79 +8

51. Trent Maxwell, Windmill Golf Center​, *40-39-79 +8

51. Mark Smith, Highland Meadows GC, *40-39-79 +8

51. Daniel Terry, Northern Ohio PGA, *41-38-79 +8

51. Scott Karabin, Black Brook CC, *40-39-79 +8

57. Eric Morgan, Plum Brook CC, *42-38-80 +9

57. Nick Gustin, Erie Shores GC, *39-41-80 +9

57. William McKinley, Canterbury, *44-36-80 +9

57. Michael Quinteros, Inverness Club, *40-40-80 +9

61. Nicholas Myers, Highland Meadows GC, *38-43-81 +10

61. Kevin Moskevich, Westfield Group CC, *41-40-81 +10

63. Joseph Leenheer, Northern Ohio PGA, *41-41-82 +11

64. Scott Galayde, Windmill Golf Center​, *42-41-83 +12

65. Derek Brody, Inverness Club, *43-41-84 +13

66. John Sico, Westwood, *45-40-85 +14

66. Shawn Tompkins, Chagrin Valley, *47-38-85 +14

66. James Paige, Quail Hollow CC- W/M, *44-41-85 +14

69. Alan Semethy, Canterbury, *46-41-87 +16

70. Ross Keen, Windmill Golf Center​, *43-47-90 +19