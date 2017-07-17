Rd1 Results: 2017 Davey Tree Ohio Open

The 97th Davey Tree Ohio Open is underway at Weymouth Country Club and Fox Meadow Country Club in Medina, Ohio.

Chase Wilson posted the clubhouse lead after the morning wave using a HOLE IN ONE on #13 with a 6-iron from 204 yards at Fox Meadow to post a 65. Wilson paired his ace with 5 birdies going out and 1 coming in.

Following closely behind Wilson at Fox Meadow was John Powers, Christopher Willard, and Brian Bir.

Clayton Portz posted the round of the morning at Weymouth Country Club, as he also shot 67.

The afternoon wave at Fox Meadow brought a wave of low scores. The lowest score of the day was from overnight leader Stephen Gangluff. Gangluff used 10 birdies and an eagle to post a 63 on Day 1 to take a 1-stroke lead over Jake McBride, who shot a 64.

Afternoon play at Weymouth Country Club also saw low scores as Kyle Richardson and Jonathan Coleman both posted 68.

2016 Champion Tim Crouch opened up his title defense with a 69 at Fox Meadow Country Club.

Second Round play will begin tomorrow at both Fox Meadow Country Club and Weymouth Country Club at 8:00am. After play concludes tomorrow, a cut will be made to the low 50 and ties for Final Round on Wednesday at Weymouth Country Club.



ROUND 1 RESULTS:

2017 Davey Tree Ohio Open

Fox Meadow Country Club and

Weymouth Country Club

Monday, July 17, 2017

1. Stephen Gangluff, Marysville, OH, *32-31-63 -9

2. Jake McBride, Hartville, OH, *31-33-64 -8

3. Chase Wilson, Zanesville, OH, *31-34-65 -7

4. Clayton Portz, Springfield, OH, * 33-34-67 -5

4. John Powers, Cleveland, OH, *34-33-67 -5

4. Christopher Williard (a), Blacklick, OH, *34-33-67 -5

4. Brian Bir, Cleveland, OH, *34-33-67 -5

4. Alex Weiss (a), Pickerington, OH, *36-31-67 -5

4. Logan Lagodich, Canton, OH, *33-34-67 -5

10. Kyle Richardson (a), Medina, OH, * 34-34-68 -4

10. Jonathan Coleman, Cincinnati, OH, * 34-34-68 -4

10. Zak Supelak (a), Copley, OH, *36-32-68 -4

10. Jared Howard, Dublin, OH, *34-34-68 -4

10. Derek Hamm (a), Heath, OH, *34-34-68 -4

15. Benjamin Cook, Beachwood, OH, * 34-35-69 -3

15. Walt Robertson, Cleveland, OH, *35-34-69 -3

15. Jake Gilkison (a), Springboro, OH, *33-36-69 -3

15. Tim Crouch, Mount Vernon, OH, *38-31-69 -3

15. David Champagne, Copley, OH, *36-33-69 -3

15. Kurt Peterson (a), Bolivar, OH, *34-35-69 -3

15. David Tepe, Liberty Township, OH, *33-36-69 -3

22. Brandon Pluchinsky (a), North Lima, OH, * 35-35-70 -2

22. Randy Dietz, Tallmadge, OH, * 37-33-70 -2

22. Will Kurtz (a), Hudson, OH, * 35-35-70 -2

22. Ryan Gutowski, Stow, OH, * 37-33-70 -2

22. Danny Lewis, Batavia, OH, * 35-35-70 -2

22. Richie Schembechler, Massillon, OH, * 38-32-70 -2

22. Michael Roberts, Franklin, OH, * 35-35-70 -2

22. Nicholas Latimer-Zabor, Middleburg Heights, OH, * 34-36-70 -2

22. Jake Scott, Strongsville, OH, * 34-36-70 -2

22. Beau Bayerl (a), Ashland, OH, * 36-34-70 -2

22. Casey Schrader, Chagrin Falls, OH, *34-36-70 -2

22. Patrick Luth, Medina, OH, *36-34-70 -2

22. Rob Moss, Broadview Heights, OH, *35-35-70 -2

22. Michael Balcar, Toledo, OH, *36-34-70 -2

22. John Chaney, Westlake, OH, *38-32-70 -2

37. Mitchell Camp, Aurora, OH, * 35-36-71 -1

37. Nick Gustin, Perry, OH, * 36-35-71 -1

37. Mason Eckley (a), Maineville, OH, * 38-33-71 -1

37. Jay Schiffbauer, Fairport, OH, *39-32-71 -1

37. Caleb Ramirez (a), Columbus, OH, *36-35-71 -1

37. Nathan Tarter, Akron, OH, *37-34-71 -1

37. Tim Conley, Canton, OH, *37-34-71 -1

37. Ken Kinkopf (a), Dublin, OH, *35-36-71 -1

37. Joey Krecic (a), Columbia Station, OH, *37-34-71 -1

37. Mark Evans, Peninsula, OH, *37-34-71 -1

37. Ryan Troyer, Dover, OH, *38-33-71 -1

37. Jacob Appleby (a), Canton, OH, *36-35-71 -1

49. Justin Miller, Barberton, OH, * 34-38-72 E

49. Benjamin Jones (a), Strongsville, OH, * 36-36-72 E

49. Pete Skirpstas, Medina, OH, * 37-35-72 E

49. Brayden Baldridge (a), Howard, OH, * 38-34-72 E

49. Cameron Willis (a), Eaton, OH, * 39-33-72 E

49. Alec Tahy, Dayton, OH, * 36-36-72 E

49. Blake Prince (a), East Liverpool, OH, * 36-36-72 E

49. Christopher Muse, Huber Heights, OH, * 36-36-72 E

49. Nicholas Infanti (a), Cleveland, OH, *36-36-72 E

49. Wesley Neal (a), Westlake Ohio, OH, *37-35-72 E

49. David Morgan, Wellington, OH, *38-34-72 E

60. Harrison Vonderau (a), Columbia Station, OH, * 36-37-73 +1

60. Kevin Hall, Cincinnati, OH, * 36-37-73 +1

60. Benjamin Tuttle, Columbus, OH, * 37-36-73 +1

60. Drew Savage (a), Canal Fulton, OH, * 38-35-73 +1

60. Scott Holmes, Blacklick, OH, * 37-36-73 +1

60. David Wetterich, Cincinnati, OH, * 32-41-73 +1

60. Logan Holt, Dublin, OH, *37-36-73 +1

60. Gary Trivisonno, Aurora, OH, *36-37-73 +1

60. Casten Reed, Napoleon, OH, *34-39-73 +1

60. Tyler McHugh, Aurora, OH, *42-31-73 +1

60. Josh Gilkison (a), Springboro, OH, *37-36-73 +1

60. Chad Middaugh, Dublin, OH, *38-35-73 +1

60. William Bethune (a), Rocky River, OH, *37-36-73 +1

60. Alex Miday (a), Canton, OH, *38-35-73 +1

74. Brian Smith (a), Amherst, OH, * 35-39-74 +2

74. Richard Denny III, Germantown, OH, * 35-39-74 +2

74. Jim Karr, Columbia Station, OH, * 37-37-74 +2

74. Colin Biles, Hilliard, OH, * 38-36-74 +2

74. Kaleb Smith (a), Mansfield, OH, *38-36-74 +2

74. Jarrod Kasunick (a), Massillon, OH, *37-37-74 +2

74. Marcus Stratton, Bay Village, OH, *37-37-74 +2

74. Jonathan Ransone (a), Hilliard, OH, *37-37-74 +2

74. Hunter Lowder (a), Brewster, OH, *36-38-74 +2

74. Dennis Holub Jr, Reminderville, OH, *35-39-74 +2

74. Jack Sparling, Dublin, OH, *38-36-74 +2

74. Doug Smith, Columbus, OH, *37-37-74 +2

86. Mitch Levengood (a), New Philadelphia, OH, * 34-41-75 +3

86. Brandon Fivecoait (a), Vincent, OH, * 38-37-75 +3

86. Ben Smith, Westfield Center, OH, * 36-39-75 +3

86. Rob Chappell, Cincinnati, OH, * 37-38-75 +3

86. Preston Robinette, Berlin Heights, OH, * 37-38-75 +3

86. Craig Lydic, North Bloomfield, OH, * 36-39-75 +3

86. Collin Hoops (a), Bowling Green, OH, * 39-36-75 +3

86. Cameron McCloskey (a), Powell, OH, * 37-38-75 +3

86. Miles Demuesy (a), Clinton, OH, * 37-38-75 +3

86. Anthony Panepento (a), Wooster, OH, * 36-39-75 +3

86. Gary Robison, Canton, OH, * 38-37-75 +3

86. Bud Radis (a), Aurora, OH, * 38-37-75 +3

86. Nick DiCello (a), Columbus, OH, * 38-37-75 +3

86. Steven England (a), Carlisle, OH, *35-40-75 +3

86. Jack Mancinotti (a), Toledo, OH, *43-32-75 +3

86. Steven Weir, Brunswick, OH, *38-37-75 +3

86. Spencer Koch (a), Medina, OH, *39-36-75 +3

86. Nick Paez, Rocky River, OH, *38-37-75 +3

86. Tyler Light, Massillon, OH, *37-38-75 +3

86. Glenn Cunningham, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, *38-37-75 +3

86. Alec Velasco (a), Dayton, OH, *40-35-75 +3

107. Steven Lee, Columbus, OH, * 36-40-76 +4

107. Clark Engle (a), Springfield, OH, * 35-41-76 +4

107. Mark Belasic (a), Mentor, OH, * 37-39-76 +4

107. Ross Beal, Uniontown, OH, * 37-39-76 +4

107. Michael Campana, Lorain, OH, * 37-39-76 +4

107. Nick Sims, Urbana, OH, *41-35-76 +4

107. Dustin Lieber, Norwalk, OH, *36-40-76 +4

107. Kevin McCall, Chagrin Falls, OH, *41-35-76 +4

107. Trevor Bright, Newark, OH, *40-36-76 +4

107. Matt Smith, Pataskala, OH, *38-38-76 +4

107. Paul Macke, Cincinnati, OH, *39-37-76 +4

107. Jacob Stasiulewicz, Galena, OH, *38-38-76 +4

107. Cameron Root (a), Dublin, OH, *37-39-76 +4

120. Jacob English (a), Columbus, OH, * 37-40-77 +5

120. Ryan Sikora (a), Avon, OH, * 39-38-77 +5

120. Chris Capriolo, Westlake, OH, * 37-40-77 +5

120. Sean McGuire (a), Twinsburg, OH, * 38-39-77 +5

120. Scott Pollack, Chagrin Falls, OH, * 38-39-77 +5

120. Tony Adcock, Canton, OH, * 36-41-77 +5

120. Dan Belden (a), Massillon, OH, * 36-41-77 +5

120. Craig Goldsberry, Lewis Center, OH, * 37-40-77 +5

120. Kyle Johnson (a), Medina, OH, * 39-38-77 +5

120. Aaron Crewse (a), Akron, OH, * 41-36-77 +5

120. Matthew McAdoo (a), Twinsburg, OH, *37-40-77 +5

120. Sam Geise, Centerville, OH, *42-35-77 +5

120. Nick Popely, Painesville, OH, *37-40-77 +5

133. David Field (a), Cincinnati, OH, * 39-39-78 +6

133. Daniel Traeger, Akron, OH, * 37-41-78 +6

133. Austin Masturzo (a), New Albany, OH, * 40-38-78 +6

133. Jason Nussbaum, Canton, * 41-37-78 +6

133. Cory Kumpf, Massillon, OH, *41-37-78 +6

133. Steve Parker, Copley, OH, *38-40-78 +6

133. Louis Sliwiak Jr, Mentor, OH, *40-38-78 +6

133. Joe Meglen, Lakewood, OH, *38-40-78 +6

133. J.D. Fletcher (a), Delaware, OH, *40-38-78 +6

133. Ian Hardesty (a), Chardon, OH, *35-43-78 +6

143. Bob Henighan (a), Medina, OH, * 39-40-79 +7

143. Thomas Lydic, North Bloomfield, OH, * 38-41-79 +7

143. Brandon Obermiller (a), North Canton, OH, * 41-38-79 +7

143. Paul Ryee (a), Massillon, OH, * 41-38-79 +7

143. Matthew Hoffman (a), Westerville, OH, * 39-40-79 +7

143. Chris Dunne (a), Cincinnati, OH, * 40-39-79 +7

143. Nicholas Paxos, Canton, OH, *40-39-79 +7

143. Thomas Kubinski, University Heights, OH, *39-40-79 +7

143. Christopher Sloan, Dayton, OH, *39-40-79 +7

143. Justin Roth (a), Brunswick, OH, *41-38-79 +7

153. Luke-John Janci (a), Leetonia, OH, * 38-42-80 +8

153. Guillermo Martinez, West Chester, OH, * 40-40-80 +8

153. Ben Herman (a), Germantown, OH, * 40-40-80 +8

153. Connor Stykemain (a), Defiance, OH, * 37-43-80 +8

153. Gary Heath (a), Twinsburg, OH, * 39-41-80 +8

153. Daniel Terry, Wadsworth, OH, *38-42-80 +8

153. Justin Hallapy (a), Hubbard, OH, *40-40-80 +8

160. Ted Mandes, Gates Mills, OH, * 38-43-81 +9

160. Chris Black, Lancaster, OH, * 41-40-81 +9

160. Nicholas Graf (a), Holland, OH, * 41-40-81 +9

163. Jason Garnet (a), North Royalton, OH, * 44-38-82 +10

163. Justin Long, Ravenna, OH, * 39-43-82 +10

163. Michael Ross (a), Hinckley, OH, * 41-41-82 +10

163. Trent Maxwell, Akron, OH, * 41-41-82 +10

163. Nick Mitchell (a), New Franklin, OH, * 41-41-82 +10

163. Jeremy Olsen, Broadview hts., OH, * 40-42-82 +10

163. Thomas Sellers (a), Tipp City, OH, * 40-42-82 +10

163. Donavan Ray (a), Warren, OH, *41-41-82 +10

163. Bryan Kordupel (a), Youngstown, OH, *46-36-82 +10

172. Rip Roggow, Columbus, OH, *42-41-83 +11

173. Justin Perdue (a), Dublin, OH, * 40-44-84 +12

173. Rob Smyser, Hillard, OH, * 41-43-84 +12

173. Mark Hach (a), Solon, OH, *42-42-84 +12

173. Jonathan Thornton, Akron, OH, *42-42-84 +12

177. Jacob Kruegel, Aurora, OH, * 43-42-85 +13

178. Kyle Ritter (a), Cincinnati, OH, * 42-44-86 +14

178. Cody Geisler (a), Westfield Ohio, OH, * 45-41-86 +14

178. Phillip Renfro (a), Beavercreek, OH, * 43-43-86 +14

178. Ryan Hall (a), Powell, OH, *43-43-86 +14

178. Cameron MacLellan (a), Medina, OH, *41-45-86 +14

178. Mark Sierak, Hudson, OH, *47-39-86 +14

178. Joey Cilone (a), East liverpool, OH, *50-36-86 +14

185. Steven Vaughn, Parma, * 41-46-87 +15

185. DJ Smith (a), Parma, OH, * 45-42-87 +15

185. Brent Kraft, Cincinnati, OH, *41-46-87 +15

185. Michael Wolf, Mason, OH, *47-40-87 +15

185. George Papas (a), Hinckley, OH, *42-45-87 +15

185. Emmett Caskey (a), Uniontown, OH, *43-44-87 +15

191. Evan Gray (a), Bruswick, OH, *49-39-88 +16

192. George Chase (a), Cleveland, OH, *43-46-89 +17

192. Matt Rura, Cortland, Ohio, *49-40-89 +17

194. Mike Meiner, Hamilton, OH, * 44-47-91 +19