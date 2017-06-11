Jim Durr of Silver Lake has all but sewn up the Senior Division, Zach Mandry of Solon now leads the Championship Division by a single shot, and Tim Skufca of Lakewood and defending champ Brian Smith of Amherst top the Mid-Ams after two rounds of the 2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship at StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights.

Hot weather, fast play and fast greens were the themes of Sunday, as players jockeyed for position in the 54-hole championship.

Durr added a 71 in Sunday’s second round to his first round score of 68, and now leads the Senior Division by a whopping nine shots. But Durr is staying in the present with one more round to play at Stonewater Golf Club in Highland Heights. “The course was in great shape and the greens were rolling fast,” said Durr. “It was great to end with a birdie today after finishing the first 18 with a bogey. But there is a lot of golf yet to be played.”

Zach Mandry (pictured right) offset a triple-bogey 7 on the fifth hole with birdies at holes 11, 14 and 18 to shoot even par 71 Sunday and finish his two rounds at 4-over par 146 total. Mandry leads by one shot over CSU Viking Blake Prince from East Liverpool, who posted a 1-over par 72 on Sunday.

Tim Skufca and Brian Smith are tied for first place in the Mid-Am Division after two rounds, at 150. Rick Areddy III is another shot behind in third, Nick Fiori sits fourth at 152, and first round leader Rob Schustrich is another stroke back at 153. Should be a barn-burner Mid-Am finish.

The third and final round of the 2017 Northeast Ohio Am will be played Monday at StoneWater.



ROUND 2 RESULTS:

Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship

StoneWater Golf Club, Highland Heights

Sunday, June 11, 2017

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION

1 Mandry, Zach 75 – 71 = 146

2 Prince, Blake 75 – 72 = 147

T3 Skufca, Tim 75 – 75 = 150

T3 Smith, Brian 76 – 74 = 150

T5 Areddy III, Richard 77 – 74 = 151

T5 Heath, Gary 77 – 74 = 151

7 Fiore, Nicholas 74 – 78 = 152

T8 Holt, Taylor 74 – 79 = 153

T8 Lehigh, Mitchell 78 – 75 = 153

T8 Schustrich, Robert 73 – 80 = 153

T11 Irvine, Bryn 78 – 77 = 155

T11 Mallette, Ryan 79 – 76 = 155

T11 Polark, Brian 81 – 74 = 155

14 Bayerl, Beau 80 – 76 = 156

T15 Cawley, Mike 82 – 75 = 157

T15 Koch, Spencer 79 – 78 = 157

T15 McAdoo, Matthew 79 – 78 = 157

T15 McQuown, Jason 77 – 80 = 157

19 Smith, Kaleb 81 – 77 = 158

T20 Cseplo, Ryan 77 – 83 = 160

T20 McGuire, Sean 79 – 81 = 160

T22 Mead, Conor 85 – 76 = 161

T22 Kasunick, Jarrod 79 – 82 = 161

24 Pawlowski, Jeff 83 – 79 = 162

25 wonkovich, Eric 78 – 85 = 163

T26 Standohar, Evan 79 – 85 = 164

T26 Barber, Doug 84 – 80 = 164

T26 Furey, Michael 81 – 83 = 164

T26 Hardesty, Ian 82 – 82 = 164

T26 Milbourn, Mitch 87 – 77 = 164

CUT Hallapy, Justin 79 – 86 = 165

CUT Joyce, Peter 86 – 79 = 165

CUT Beebe, Brian 85 – 81 = 166

CUT Stover, David 83 – 84 = 167

CUT Smith, DJ 92 – 80 = 172

CUT Ribelli, Joe 87 – 87 = 174

CUT Blaushild, Marc 87 – 88 = 175

CUT Basch, Donny 93 – 98 = 191

WD Bailey, Larry 99 – WD = WD

NS Richardson, Kyle NS – NS = NS

MID-AM DIVISION

T1 Skufca, Tim 75 – 75 = 150

T1 Smith, Brian 76 – 74 = 150

3 Areddy III, Richard 77 – 74 = 151

4 Fiore, Nicholas 74 – 78 = 152

5 Schustrich, Robert 73 – 80 = 153

T6 Polark, Brian 81 – 74 = 155

T6 Irvine, Bryn 78 – 77 = 155

8 Cawley, Mike 82 – 75 = 157

9 Pawlowski, Jeff 83 – 79 = 162

T10 Barber, Doug 84 – 80 = 164

T10 Milbourn, Mitch 87 – 77 = 164

CUT Joyce, Peter 86 – 79 = 165

CUT Beebe, Brian 85 – 81 = 166

CUT Stover, David 83 – 84 = 167

CUT Ribelli, Joe 87 – 87 = 174

CUT Blaushild, Marc 87 – 88 = 175

CUT Basch, Donny 93 – 98 = 191

WD Bailey, Larry 99 – WD = WD

NS Richardson, Kyle NS

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Durr, Jim 68 – 71 = 139

2 Guadagni, Mark 75 – 73 = 148

3 Fried, Marc 75 – 74 = 149

4 Knox, Jeffrey 77 – 73 = 150

T5 Lahnan, Larry 77 – 75 = 152

T5 Guest, Monty 80 – 72 = 152

T7 Mendoza, Raul 76 – 80 = 156

T7 Borlin, Mark 81 – 75 = 156

T9 Beaudoin, Bernie 83 – 76 = 159

T9 Pico, Jack 79 – 80 = 159

CUT Baugh, Tom 82 – 80 = 162

CUT Baker, Tim 77 – 85 = 162

CUT Papas, George 83 – 80 = 163

CUT Sluiter, Thomas 89 – 76 = 165

CUT Denk, Joe 82 – 83 = 165

CUT Piros, David 86 – 90 = 176

CUT White, David 95 – 84 = 179

WD Miller, Ron 87 – WD = WD

NC Bingman, George 78 – NC = WD

NC Thomas, Mark 82 – NC = WD