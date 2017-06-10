In ideal weather and on a golf course in fantastic condition, Stonewater Golf Club played host to 71 players on Saturday in Round 1 of the 2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship.
Rob Schustrich of Wyndham is the leader after Round 1 in both the Championship and Mid-Am Division. Rob leads by a single shot over Nick Fiore in both Divisions and Taylor Holt in the Championship Division.
In the Senior Division, Jim Durr of Silver Lake went low, posting a sterling 68 to lead by a whopping seven shots after day one.
Round 2 will be played on Sunday, June 11th. At the conclusion of 36 holes of play, the field will be cut to 26 players and ties for the Championship Division, and 10 players and ties for the Senior Division.
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship
Stonewater Golf Club, Highland Heights
Saturday, June 10, 2017
1 Schustrich, Robert 73
T2 Holt, Taylor 74
T2 Fiore, Nicholas 74
T4 Prince, Blake 75
T4 Mandry, Zach 75
T4 Skufca, Tim 75
7 Smith, Brian 76
T8 McQuown, Jason 77
T8 Cseplo, Ryan 77
T8 Areddy III, Richard 77
T8 Heath, Gary 77
T12 Wonkovich, Eric 78
T12 Lehigh, Mitchell 78
T12 Irvine, Bryn 78
T15 Standohar, Evan 79
T15 Hallapy, Justin 79
T15 Kasunick, Jarrod 79
T15 Koch, Spencer 79
T15 Mallette, Ryan 79
T15 McGuire, Sean 79
T15 McAdoo, Matthew 79
22 Bayerl, Beau 80
T23 Furey, Michael 81
T23 Smith, Kaleb 81
T23 Polark, Brian 81
T26 Cawley, Mike 82
T26 Hardesty, Ian 82
T26 Vonderau, Harrison 82
T29 Pawlowski, Jeff 83
T29 Stover, David 83
T31 Harrah, Jacob 84
T31 Barber, Doug 84
T33 Mead, Conor 85
T33 Dudley, Mathew 85
T33 Beebe, Brian 85
36 Joyce, Peter 86
T37 Ribelli, Joe 87
T37 Milbourn, Mitch 87
T37 Blaushild, Marc 87
40 Brown, Jim 90
41 Smith, DJ 92
42 Basch, Donny 93
43 Bailey, Larry 99
WD Coyne, Jack WD
NS Richardson, Kyle NS
MID-AM DIVISION
1 Schustrich, Robert 73
2 Fiore, Nicholas 74
3 Skufca, Tim 75
4 Smith, Brian 76
5 Areddy III, Richard 77
6 Irvine, Bryn 78
7 Polark, Brian 81
8 Cawley, Mike 82
T9 Pawlowski, Jeff 83
T9 Stover, David 83
11 Barber, Doug 84
12 Beebe, Brian 85
13 Joyce, Peter 86
T14 Ribelli, Joe 87
T14 Milbourn, Mitch 87
T14 Blaushild, Marc 87
17 Basch, Donny 93
18 Bailey, Larry 99
NS Richardson, Kyle NS
SENIOR DIVISION
1 Durr, Jim 68
T2 Guadagni, Mark 75
T2 Fried, Marc 75
4 Mendoza, Raul 76
T5 Knox, Jeffrey 77
T5 Lahnan, Larry 77
T5 Baker, Tim 77
8 Bingman, George 78
9 Pico, Jack 79
10 Guest, Monty 80
11 Borlin, Mark 81
T12 Baugh, Tom 82
T12 Thomas, Mark 82
T12 Denk, Joe 82
T15 Papas, George 83
T15 Beaudoin, Bernie 83
17 Piros, David 86
18 Miller, Ron 87
19 Sluiter, Thomas 89
20 White, David 95
