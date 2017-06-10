In ideal weather and on a golf course in fantastic condition, Stonewater Golf Club played host to 71 players on Saturday in Round 1 of the 2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship.

Rob Schustrich of Wyndham is the leader after Round 1 in both the Championship and Mid-Am Division. Rob leads by a single shot over Nick Fiore in both Divisions and Taylor Holt in the Championship Division.

In the Senior Division, Jim Durr of Silver Lake went low, posting a sterling 68 to lead by a whopping seven shots after day one.

Round 2 will be played on Sunday, June 11th. At the conclusion of 36 holes of play, the field will be cut to 26 players and ties for the Championship Division, and 10 players and ties for the Senior Division.

ROUND 1 RESULTS:

2017 Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship

Stonewater Golf Club, Highland Heights

Saturday, June 10, 2017



1 Schustrich, Robert 73

T2 Holt, Taylor 74

T2 Fiore, Nicholas 74

T4 Prince, Blake 75

T4 Mandry, Zach 75

T4 Skufca, Tim 75

7 Smith, Brian 76

T8 McQuown, Jason 77

T8 Cseplo, Ryan 77

T8 Areddy III, Richard 77

T8 Heath, Gary 77

T12 Wonkovich, Eric 78

T12 Lehigh, Mitchell 78

T12 Irvine, Bryn 78

T15 Standohar, Evan 79

T15 Hallapy, Justin 79

T15 Kasunick, Jarrod 79

T15 Koch, Spencer 79

T15 Mallette, Ryan 79

T15 McGuire, Sean 79

T15 McAdoo, Matthew 79

22 Bayerl, Beau 80

T23 Furey, Michael 81

T23 Smith, Kaleb 81

T23 Polark, Brian 81

T26 Cawley, Mike 82

T26 Hardesty, Ian 82

T26 Vonderau, Harrison 82

T29 Pawlowski, Jeff 83

T29 Stover, David 83

T31 Harrah, Jacob 84

T31 Barber, Doug 84

T33 Mead, Conor 85

T33 Dudley, Mathew 85

T33 Beebe, Brian 85

36 Joyce, Peter 86

T37 Ribelli, Joe 87

T37 Milbourn, Mitch 87

T37 Blaushild, Marc 87

40 Brown, Jim 90

41 Smith, DJ 92

42 Basch, Donny 93

43 Bailey, Larry 99

WD Coyne, Jack WD

NS Richardson, Kyle NS

MID-AM DIVISION

1 Schustrich, Robert 73

2 Fiore, Nicholas 74

3 Skufca, Tim 75

4 Smith, Brian 76

5 Areddy III, Richard 77

6 Irvine, Bryn 78

7 Polark, Brian 81

8 Cawley, Mike 82

T9 Pawlowski, Jeff 83

T9 Stover, David 83

11 Barber, Doug 84

12 Beebe, Brian 85

13 Joyce, Peter 86

T14 Ribelli, Joe 87

T14 Milbourn, Mitch 87

T14 Blaushild, Marc 87

17 Basch, Donny 93

18 Bailey, Larry 99

NS Richardson, Kyle NS

SENIOR DIVISION

1 Durr, Jim 68

T2 Guadagni, Mark 75

T2 Fried, Marc 75

4 Mendoza, Raul 76

T5 Knox, Jeffrey 77

T5 Lahnan, Larry 77

T5 Baker, Tim 77

8 Bingman, George 78

9 Pico, Jack 79

10 Guest, Monty 80

11 Borlin, Mark 81

T12 Baugh, Tom 82

T12 Thomas, Mark 82

T12 Denk, Joe 82

T15 Papas, George 83

T15 Beaudoin, Bernie 83

17 Piros, David 86

18 Miller, Ron 87

19 Sluiter, Thomas 89

20 White, David 95