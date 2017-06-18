Pulk Keeps Winning in Virginia

Former Summit County Am, Northeast Ohio Am, and Ohio Senior Am Champ Dave Pulk continued his winning ways in his new hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 60-year-old Pulk, formerly of Hudson, posted a final round 2-under-par 69 at the 32nd VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship at Hidden Valley Country Club on Tuesday, then won in a sudden-death playoff. See the full game story here >

Pulk earned his second VSGA championship, having won the 2015 Senior Open of Virginia at Country Club of Virginia’s Westhampton Course.