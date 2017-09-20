Play Sand Ridge in a National Amateur 2-M Event

Many players have argued that the Sand Ridge Club in Chardon is the best golf course — layout and conditions — in Northeast Ohio.

Here’s a chance to find out for yourself.

For the fourth year, Sand Ridge is hosting its highly-competitive 2-player tournament called The Egg Invitational. The event just had two last-minute team cancellations, and they are looking for some local NEOH players who might want to join in on the festivities September 24 – 26th.

The Egg Invitational is listed as one of the ‘Majors of Amateur Golf’ by amateurgolf.com.

Last year, the Egg hosted 36 teams from across the nation from clubs like Oakland Hills, TPC Sawgrass, Muirfield Village and Firestone CC. Seven teams finished within five shots of the eventual champions: former NHL Goalie Damian Rhodes and partner Jeff O’Brien, whose three round individual total of 207 (-9) set a new Egg Invitational record for 54-holes.

Two tournament rounds are played on Monday, Sep 25th (36 holes, fourball and chapman), and one on Tuesday, Sep 26th (fourball). A practice round is available this Sunday, Sep 24th.

An entry fee of $400 per player covers 72 holes of golf, cart, food and beverage, and includes a very nice tee prize from Fairway & Greene. There is a skins game each day and optional cash wagering and side games.

Interested? Contact Sand Ridge pro Matt Creech at 216-299-9543 or email him…