NOPGA member Jamie Broce of Toledo closed out a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 Monday at Crosswater Club at the at Sunriver Resort in Oregon, earning a share of the lead with defending Champion Rich Berberian Jr. after 36 holes of the 50th PGA Professional Championship.

Broce posted rounds of 70 – 67 = 137. Story here >

312 PGA Professionals started in the field with a $600,000 purse at stake. Plus the Top 20 finishers earn a spot in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte NC in August.

Follow the final two rounds on Golf Channel Golf Channel: Tuesday, June 20 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.; Wednesday, June 21 7:00- 10:00 p.m.

Other NOPGA Members competing at the event and their standings after two rounds:

T36 Casey Schrader 73 – 71 = 144

T65 Jaysen Hansen 74 – 72 = 146

CUT Rob Moss 78 77 = 155

CUT Brad Apple 77 – 84 = 161

CUT Garrett Korte 80 – 85 = 165