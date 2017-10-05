NOPGA Brings 2017 Ohio Cup Back Home

PGA Professionals from the Northern Ohio PGA and the Southern Ohio PGA competed in the 21st Ohio Cup Matches hosted by Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio on October 4-5, 2017.
In this Ryder Cup style event which featured the top sixteen players from Northern and Southern Ohio PGA Sections, the Northern Ohio PGA came out victorious with a final score of 21.5 to 10.5.
The Northern Ohio PGA is bringing the Cup back home after a two years of losses.
The NOPGA improves its overall record to 13 wins with the Southern Ohio PGA having 8 overall wins.
2017 OHIO CUP MATCHES:
Northern Ohio PGA vs Southern Ohio PGA
Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Powell, OH
Weds-Thurs, October 4-5, 2017
Northern Ohio PGA Team
Charlie Wood – Captain
Tom Fussaro – Asst. Captain
Tony Adcock (Senior)
Tom Atchison (Senior)
Mitch Camp (Senior)
David Champagne
Ben Cook
Mark Evans
Nick Gustin
Jaysen Hansen
Cory Kumpf
Tony Milam (Senior)
David Morgan
Rob Moss
Steve Mulcahy
Gary Robison (Senior)
Casey Schrader
Gary Trivisonno (Senior)
Southern Ohio PGA Team
Geoff Hensley – Captain
Steve Groves – Asst. Captain
Chad Ammer
Sam Arnold
Dave Bahr
Chris Black (Senior)
Pat Delaney (Senior)
Larry King (Senior)
Tim Krapfel (Senior)
Alex Martin
Andy Montgomery
Jeff Olson
Bob Sowards
Bob Stephens (Senior)
Mike Thomas
Doug Wade
Tom Walters
Tim Walton (Senior)
Round #1 – Fourball Matches
Evans/Hansen def. Sowards/Wade, 1 up
Cook/Morgan def. Olson/Montgomery, 1 up
Martin/Ammer def. Schrader/Kumpf, 2 & 1
Bahr/Walters def. Champagne/Gustin, 4 & 3
Robison/Adcock def. Krapfel/Walton, 4 & 2
Trivisonno/Milam vs. Delaney/King, halved
Moss/Mulcahy def. Arnold/Thomas, 3 & 2
Atchison/Camp def. Black/Stephens, 1 up
Round #2 – Foursome Matches
Cook/Morgan def. Olson/Montgomery, 4 & 3
Moss/Mulcahy vs. Bahr/Walters, halved
Atchison/Camp def. Krapfel/Walton, 4 & 3
Sowards/Wade def. Schrader/Kumpf, 5 & 3
Robison/Adcock def. Black/Stephens, 2 up
Evans/Hansen def. Ammer/Martin, 4 & 3
Delaney/King def. Trivisonno/Milam, 1 up
Champagne/Gustin vs. Arnold/Thomas, halved
Round #3 – Singles Matches
Evans def. Arnold, 4 & 3
Martin def. Mulcahy, 6 & 5
Schrader def. Walters, 5 & 4
Camp def. Delaney, 4 & 3
Cook def. Sowards, 1 up
Krapfel def. Milam, 1 up
Hansen vs. Bahr, halved
Moss def. Montgomery, 2 up
Morgan def. Thomas, 6 & 4
Atchison vs. Walton, halved
Kumpf def. Ammer, 5 & 3
Champagne vs. Olson, halved
Adcock vs. King, halved
Robison vs. Black, halved
Trivisonno def. Stephens, 1 up
Gustin vs. Wade, halved
