NOPGA Brings 2017 Ohio Cup Back Home

PGA Professionals from the Northern Ohio PGA and the Southern Ohio PGA competed in the 21st Ohio Cup Matches hosted by Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio on October 4-5, 2017.

In this Ryder Cup style event which featured the top sixteen players from Northern and Southern Ohio PGA Sections, the Northern Ohio PGA came out victorious with a final score of 21.5 to 10.5.

The Northern Ohio PGA is bringing the Cup back home after a two years of losses.

The NOPGA improves its overall record to 13 wins with the Southern Ohio PGA having 8 overall wins.



2017 OHIO CUP MATCHES:

Northern Ohio PGA vs Southern Ohio PGA

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Powell, OH

Weds-Thurs, October 4-5, 2017

Northern Ohio PGA Team

Charlie Wood – Captain

Tom Fussaro – Asst. Captain

Tony Adcock (Senior)

Tom Atchison (Senior)

Mitch Camp (Senior)

David Champagne

Ben Cook

Mark Evans

Nick Gustin

Jaysen Hansen

Cory Kumpf

Tony Milam (Senior)

David Morgan

Rob Moss

Steve Mulcahy

Gary Robison (Senior)

Casey Schrader

Gary Trivisonno (Senior)

Southern Ohio PGA Team

Geoff Hensley – Captain

Steve Groves – Asst. Captain

Chad Ammer

Sam Arnold

Dave Bahr

Chris Black (Senior)

Pat Delaney (Senior)

Larry King (Senior)

Tim Krapfel (Senior)

Alex Martin

Andy Montgomery

Jeff Olson

Bob Sowards

Bob Stephens (Senior)

Mike Thomas

Doug Wade

Tom Walters

Tim Walton (Senior)

Round #1 – Fourball Matches

Evans/Hansen def. Sowards/Wade, 1 up

Cook/Morgan def. Olson/Montgomery, 1 up

Martin/Ammer def. Schrader/Kumpf, 2 & 1

Bahr/Walters def. Champagne/Gustin, 4 & 3

Robison/Adcock def. Krapfel/Walton, 4 & 2

Trivisonno/Milam vs. Delaney/King, halved

Moss/Mulcahy def. Arnold/Thomas, 3 & 2

Atchison/Camp def. Black/Stephens, 1 up

Round #2 – Foursome Matches

Cook/Morgan def. Olson/Montgomery, 4 & 3

Moss/Mulcahy vs. Bahr/Walters, halved

Atchison/Camp def. Krapfel/Walton, 4 & 3

Sowards/Wade def. Schrader/Kumpf, 5 & 3

Robison/Adcock def. Black/Stephens, 2 up

Evans/Hansen def. Ammer/Martin, 4 & 3

Delaney/King def. Trivisonno/Milam, 1 up

Champagne/Gustin vs. Arnold/Thomas, halved

Round #3 – Singles Matches

Evans def. Arnold, 4 & 3

Martin def. Mulcahy, 6 & 5

Schrader def. Walters, 5 & 4

Camp def. Delaney, 4 & 3

Cook def. Sowards, 1 up

Krapfel def. Milam, 1 up

Hansen vs. Bahr, halved

Moss def. Montgomery, 2 up

Morgan def. Thomas, 6 & 4

Atchison vs. Walton, halved

Kumpf def. Ammer, 5 & 3

Champagne vs. Olson, halved

Adcock vs. King, halved

Robison vs. Black, halved

Trivisonno def. Stephens, 1 up

Gustin vs. Wade, halved