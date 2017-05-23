Stroke Play Series Adds The Elms of Massillon

A new event has been added to the 2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series on a Sunday in July that had been completely open.

The NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11 will be played on Sunday, July 9th at The Elms Country Club of Massillon, with tee times starting at 12 noon.

The Elms is the host site of the long-running Tigertown Open and the Tigertown Pro-Am + Shootout. This event, which has the largest purse for a one-day professional event in the state, will be played just 12 days after the Stroke Play #11 event. So if you plan on playing as an amateur in the Tigertown Open, what better way to get in a practice round?

And with the Tigertown so close in date, the golf course is expected to be in spectacular tournament condition…