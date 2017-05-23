NEOH Stroke Play Series

Stroke Play Series Adds The Elms of Massillon

Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play Series

NEOHgolf.comA new event has been added to the 2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series on a Sunday in July that had been completely open.

The NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #11 will be played on Sunday, July 9th at The Elms Country Club of Massillon, with tee times starting at 12 noon.

Tigertown Open IconThe Elms is the host site of the long-running Tigertown Open and the Tigertown Pro-Am + Shootout. This event, which has the largest purse for a one-day professional event in the state, will be played just 12 days after the Stroke Play #11 event. So if you plan on playing as an amateur in the Tigertown Open, what better way to get in a practice round?

And with the Tigertown so close in date, the golf course is expected to be in spectacular tournament condition…

The Elms of Massillon
A young am hits from the 13th tee at The Elms Country Club in Massillon, Ohio during the 2016 Tigertown Open.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous KSU Women Fall to End NCAA Run
Next FINAL RESULTS: 2017 U.S. Senior Open Ohio Qualifier

Related Posts

Northeast Ohio Golf Stroke Play Series
Mark Thomas of Jackson
Justin Rush 2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #7 Tam O'Shanter GC
Chris Okeson at the 2017 NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #6 at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links.