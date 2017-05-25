Follow NEOH Ams at USGA Four Ball at Pinehurst This Weekend

Matt Savage and Tim Skufca were medalists at the 2017 USGA 4-Ball Qualifier at Sand Ridge last fall.

The USGA’s 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball begins this Saturday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, and two teams from Northeast Ohio have a great chance to contend in the better ball format.

The qualifier for this event was held last fall at Sand Ridge, and Matt Savage of Massillon and Tim Skufca of Westlake won by a whopping three strokes, shooting a stunning 9-under par 63.

Savage (age 35) and Skufca (34), who played golf together as teammates at the University of Dayton, start their tournament Saturday on Pinehurst No. 8 at 10:00 am.

Veteran players Daniel Belden of Massillon (48) and Don Padgett III of Akron (42) also qualified out of Sand Ridge, and are off the first tee at Pinehurst #2 on Saturday at 7:24 am.

Padgett has strong ties to Pinehurst Resort, as his grandfather served as director of golf from 1987-2002 and his father, Don Padgett II, served as CEO and president of Pinehurst from 2004-2014.