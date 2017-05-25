Medina’s Skirpstas Low Pro at South Carolina Open

Medina native Pete Skirpstas earned ‘low pro’ honors in the 66th South Carolina Open, taking the $3,000 first place prize money after a Hilton Head amateur won the event by a shot.

Tate Hoisington of Hilton Head Island, SC captured the 66th South Carolina Open at Dataw Island Club on Dataw Island, SC on its Cotton Dike course.

The first two days of play suffered four significant weather delays. On the third day, the second round almost finished without interruption, but dangerous weather forced yet another suspension with only two groups of leaders remaining on the 18th hole. It was evident that the third and final round would not be possible. However, there was still hope that the weather would break, and the tournament could identify a 36-hole champion. After four hours, the skies cleared enough to finish the final hole.

Hoisington opened his second round with an impressive 32 on the front nine including five birdies. He closed in 38 strokes for another score of 70 and a total of 140 (-4).

PGA Apprentice Skirpstas, playing out of Jacksonville CC, finished alone in second place at 72-69=141 (-3), earning the first place prize in the PGA Professional contest.

