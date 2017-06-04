Maxwell Moldovan Gets In Springfield U.S. Open Sectional

Green High School freshman Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown earned First Alternate position in the playoff at the 2017 Cleveland U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Beechmont on May 10th.

From there, he was assigned to the Springfield Sectional Qualifier.

In a surprise move, Cleveland Local Qualifier medalist Justin Lower of Canal Fulton has decided to skip that Springfield qualifier, choosing instead to focus on the Rust-Oleum Championship web.com Tour event this week in Ivanhoe, IL.

So Lower’s withdrawal puts Moldovan into tomorrow’s Sectional in Springfield!

Go get ’em Maxwell…