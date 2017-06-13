Massillon’s Tyler Light, a three-time All-American for Malone University, has earned a spot in this week’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

After advancing through local qualifying from Cleveland, Light earned first-alternate status on June 5th with a fifth-place finish at Sectional Qualifying in Springfield.

Light learned Sunday that he was selected for one of the final five spots in the 156-player field, when additional spots were not required for the World Rankings exemptions.

Light’s bio and scoring page on USOpen.com is here >

Light will begin his opening round at 9:57 a.m. on Thursday with pro Daniel Miernicki and amateur Sahith Theegala.

Light competed on the Mackenzie PGA Canada Tour in 2015 and will be making his first PGA Tour start. He is the second Malone player to compete in the U.S. Open, joining former teammate Richie Schembechler who qualified last summer.