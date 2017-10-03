Mallard Creek All-Stars Return to 2017 PGA Junior League Championships

The Mallard Creek All-Stars of Columbia Station, Ohio, have captured the Mideast Regional and will be making a return trip to Grayhawk Golf Club for the 2017 PGA Junior League Championship presented by National Car Rental!
The Mallard Creek All-Stars clinched the Mideast Regional after winning both their matches in the first two sessions of play, ultimately holding the head-to-head tie-breaker against the West Kentucky Bombers All-Stars and Kokomo All-Stars.
This will be the Ohio team’s third consecutive Championship appearance, having competed in the 2015, 2016 and soon-to-be 2017 Championships.
COMPLETE RESULTS AND DETAILS HERE >
Team Captain: Jim Wise, PGA
Assistant Coach: Chris Reed
PLAYERS, Age:
Nicholas Piesen, 12 *
Ben Skripac, 12
Tyler Sabo, 13
Michael (MJ) Myers, 13
Madison Reemsnyder, 13
Preston Trumpler, 12
Solomon Petrie, 13 *
Jack Vojtko, 11
Nolan Haynes, 12
Kyle Salamon, 13
*Denotes player who competed in the 2015 and 2016 Championships.
