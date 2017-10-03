Mallard Creek All-Stars Return to 2017 PGA Junior League Championships

The Mallard Creek All-Stars of Columbia Station, Ohio, have captured the Mideast Regional and will be making a return trip to Grayhawk Golf Club for the 2017 PGA Junior League Championship presented by National Car Rental!

The Mallard Creek All-Stars clinched the Mideast Regional after winning both their matches in the first two sessions of play, ultimately holding the head-to-head tie-breaker against the West Kentucky Bombers All-Stars and Kokomo All-Stars.

This will be the Ohio team’s third consecutive Championship appearance, having competed in the 2015, 2016 and soon-to-be 2017 Championships.

Team Captain: Jim Wise, PGA

Assistant Coach: Chris Reed

PLAYERS, Age:

Nicholas Piesen, 12 *

Ben Skripac, 12

Tyler Sabo, 13

Michael (MJ) Myers, 13

Madison Reemsnyder, 13

Preston Trumpler, 12

Solomon Petrie, 13 *

Jack Vojtko, 11

Nolan Haynes, 12

Kyle Salamon, 13

*Denotes player who competed in the 2015 and 2016 Championships.