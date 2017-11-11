Lower, Crouch Head to 2017 web.com Q-School Finals

Former Ohio Open champions Justin Lower from Canal Fulton (far left) and Tim Crouch of Mt. Vernon both made their way through Second Stage of the recent web.com Tour Qualifying School, held this past week at three different sites.

Results for players with an NEOH connection below:

Second Stage – Brooksville, FL

Southern Hills Plantation Club

Tue, Nov 7 – Fri, Nov 10

MISSED CUT

T44 Nate Yankovich Blacklick, OH 71-69-70-77=287 -1

T56 Stephen Gangluff Marysville, OH 72-70-74-73=289 +1

Second Stage – McKinney, TX

TPC Craig Ranch

Tue, Nov 7 – Fri, Nov 10

QUALFIED FOR FINALS

T19 Tim Crouch Mount Vernon, OH 69-73-69-72=283 E

MISSED CUT

T56 Tyler Light Massillon, OH 70-77-68-76=291 +3

Second Stage – Plantation, FL

Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club

Tue, Nov 7 – Fri, Nov 10 a

QUALIFIED FOR FINALS

T14 Justin Lower Charlotte, NC 71-67-67-71=276 -8

MISSED CUT

T47 Tim Ailes Delaware, OH 70-71-69-74=284 E

Complete 2017 web.com Q-School results here.

The web.com Q-School Finals will be played December 7-10 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.