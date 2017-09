Players over 50 years of age: are you registered for tomorrow’s Senior Chippewa Championship?

10:30 a.m. shotgun start Wednesday, September 13th.

Big field. Three age divisions. Tasty lunch AND dinner. Nice prize and skins pots. All for just $50 bucks!

To sign up, call the Chippewa pro shop RIGHT NOW at (330) 658-6126. Complete details here >.

Watch for Groupings and Starting Holes to be posted online this evening right here at NEOHgolf.com…