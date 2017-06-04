The Northern Ohio Golf Association will host the 87th playing of its new and improved Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship this coming Saturday through Monday, June 10-11-12th.

The event will be contested at the championship-caliber Stonewater Golf Club in Highland Heights over three consecutive days. The format is 54-holes of individual stroke play in three divisions: Championship, Mid-Am (age 25+) and Senior (age 55+).

To get complete event details, to sign up, or to see who is already registered to play:

There is even a way to play in both the Ungvary Memorial and the NEO Am on June 10th if you wish…