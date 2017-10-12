

Calling all four-amateur scramble teams: get your entry in TODAY for the 2017 NOGA Scramble Championship & Clambake at the gorgeous Chagrin Valley Country Club this coming Monday, October 15th!

The Northern Ohio Golf Association pulls out all of the stops for this competitive team event: live scoreboards, a great golf course, a guaranteed first place prize of $750 per player in Visa gift cards, and an incredible dinner immediately following on the back patio. This is the second year for the event, and the first playing was “perfect” according to winning team captain Joe Kokinda.

So round up three other guys now and get your entry in today!