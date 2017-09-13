Mike Kuthan and Dale DiCarlo played a friendly round at Chippewa Golf Course in Doylestown on Tuesday morning, Sep 12th, after their shift mowing greens at the golf course.

Little did they know they were about to defy odds set at over 17 million to 1.

First, Kuth holed a pitching wedge for an ace on the par-3 sixth hole.

The later in that same round, DiCarlo holed a seven wood on the par-3 17th.

It was the first ace for both players.

The odds of two players making a hole-in-one in the same round is 17 million to 1. Since they were playing in only a threesome and odds are usually set for groups of four, it is likely the odds for their feat are even greater!

Congratulations, Mike and Dale…