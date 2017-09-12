NEOH College Golf

Kent State’s Ian Holt Wins Gopher Invitational

Ian Holt 2017 Gopher Invitational Champ

Kent State’s Ian Holt won the individual medalist honor by three strokes Monday at the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota, finishing with a 10-under par score of 203.

It is the second best score of Holt’s career and the seventh score of 203 or lower in program history.

Holt, the record holder for a 54-hole tournament score, becomes the first Flash to finish at 203 or better over 54 holes twice in a career.

After scores of 70 and 67 in the first two rounds, Holt topped off the tournament with a round of 5-under par 66.

Holt’s score is the second best in the history of the Gopher Invitational.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE >

Advertise on Northeast Ohio Golf!

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous 2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 15 Results
Next Last Call for Entries: 2017 Senior Chippewa Championship

Related Posts

CSU Vikings' Madison Butler
Josh Whalen 2017 KSU Golf
Herb Page and 2017 Kent State Men's Golf Team