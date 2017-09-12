Kent State’s Ian Holt Wins Gopher Invitational

Kent State’s Ian Holt won the individual medalist honor by three strokes Monday at the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota, finishing with a 10-under par score of 203.

It is the second best score of Holt’s career and the seventh score of 203 or lower in program history.

Holt, the record holder for a 54-hole tournament score, becomes the first Flash to finish at 203 or better over 54 holes twice in a career.

After scores of 70 and 67 in the first two rounds, Holt topped off the tournament with a round of 5-under par 66.

Holt’s score is the second best in the history of the Gopher Invitational.

