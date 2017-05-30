June Call for Entries: NEO Am, Ungvary, CMG, Stroke Play

There are some big events coming up in June, and it’s time to get your entries in to claim your starting times:

Cleveland Metroparks Golf hosts three Series events on three consecutive June weekends: the Sleepy Hollow 2-Man Better Ball this Saturday, June 3rd; the Seneca Stroke Play on Sunday, June 11th; and the Sleepy Hollow Senior 2-M Scramble on Saturday, June 17th. Enter online here.

This Sunday, June 4th is the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #9 at Ironwood Golf Course in Hinckley, with tee times starting at Noon. Play is contested in one division but using age-appropriate tees, plus a skins-only option, too. Ironwood is a fun golf course and a big field is expected.

Then NOGA hosts the 87th playing of its new and improved Northeast Ohio Amateur Championship. The event will be contested at the championship-caliber Stonewater Golf Club in Highland Heights over three consecutive days: Saturday through Monday, June 10-11-12th. 54-holes of stroke play in three divisions — Championship, Mid-Am and Senior — with gift certificate prizes for each. Details and entry blank here.

The 18th playing of the Joe Ungvary Memorial at Good Park Golf Course in Akron also starts on June 10th. This 2-player amateur team event features six holes of scramble, six holes of better ball and six holes of alternate shot. Prizes paid for each six hole segment plus the overall event score. Players who wish to compete in both the Ungvary and the NEO Am can do so with an early/late tee time request; just make sure to ask at entry for each.

Finally, rounding out the month of June is the two-day, 36-hole ADGA Stroke Play Tournament. Round 1 will be played Saturday, June 24th at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links, followed by Round 2 on Sunday, June 25th at Barberton Brookside CC. Play is in Championship and Senior Divisions.

