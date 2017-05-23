Honorees and Call for Entries: 2017 Zoar Memorial

The third annual Zoar Memorial Amateur Championship will be played this Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28 at Zoar Village Golf Club.

Jacob Appleby of North Canton is returning to defend his title in the open division while Brad Baker of Warsaw will tee it up in defense of his Senior Division crown.

The annual 36-hole tournament is open to any low-handicap amateur in Ohio and surrounding states, with a Senior Division for golfers age 50+. Entry details here >

In addition, the tournament serves to remember and honor the significant contributors to the local and regional golf scene.

The tournament’s “In Honor” recognition goes to Dave Fowler, an Air Force veteran who showed off his golf talents at installations and locations around the world (pictured above).

Fowler, born in 1938 in Canton, was introduced to the game at the age of 6 by his father when he purchased a junior membership for $16 for him at Tam O’Shanter golf course. Fowler attended Lincoln High, entering the Air Force after graduation. He devoted 20 years to the service eventually returning to Canton where he landed a job with the Post Office.

In 1959 Fowler competed in the Indian Open in New Delhi. In 1961, he won the base championship at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio.

In 1969, he was medalist in the Lackland AFB Security Services Championship. In 1970 he took charge of the golf course construction at Elmandorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska. When the project was completed in 1972, Fowler became the manager.

Fowler is a regular on the Zoar range and participates in a number of leagues.

This year the “In Memoriam” honoree is Doran Immel, an avid golfer who passed away last year. Immel grew up caddying and playing at Sugarcreek Golf Course (now Willandale). His love of golf was reflected in the abilities and accomplishments of all four of his sons.

Immel won five club championships at Sugarcreek and several at River Greens Golf Course in West Lafayette. He finished second – to his oldest son Tim – in his last competitive round.

Immel was a founding member of the Tuscarawas District Golf Assn. He took home the “Champions Trophy” many times during his playing days, including after the Clay City Open at Big Bend in Uhrichsville and the Pepsi Tournament at Hidden Valley (later known as Green Valley) in New Philadelphia.

Zoar Village Golf Club, a widely acclaimed public course, is located in northern Tuscarawas County at 8229 Dover-Zoar Road just off Rt. 212.