The overnight downpour dropped 3 inches of rain in Akron and left Good Park Golf Course under water. So the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #10 has been canceled for Saturday, July 1st.

This is the third straight weather-related cancellation for the Series.

The next event on the Stroke Play Tournament Calendar is #11 at The Elms CC of Massillon, scheduled for Sunday, July 9th beginning at noon.