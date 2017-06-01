You love playing golf. But have you ever thought about turning your passion for the game into a successful career?

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Golf Academy of America will be in Northeast Ohio. We’ll present an information session at the world-famous Firestone Country Club in Akron so you can learn about the program — and perhaps take your first steps toward a career in golf. REGISTER HERE >

You’ll learn about all the career options in the golf industry. You’ll hear from a top golf school about why they hire Golf Academy of America graduates. And because this is really all about golf, there will be a putting clinic held on the fantastic practice greens near the Firestone clubhouse.

Whether you are just out of high school or looking to switch careers, if you love golf, Golf Academy of America is the right place for you. With all this in mind, only one question really remains: which campus will you choose? Myrtle Beach, Phoenix, Dallas, Orlando or San Diego?

Golf is a $76 billion industry, and you could get on a direct path to a golf career at Golf Academy of America. In as little as 16 months, you could earn an associate’s degree to start you on the path to becoming a golf instructor, a tournament director, a golf course superintendent or even the manager of a golf club.

At this accredited college, you’ll learn the game of golf, the business of golf and the technology of golf. The golf course will be one of your classrooms, and Golf Academy of America instructors, many of whom are PGA Professionals, will show you the ropes. Check us out and see what our grads are doing now.

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Firestone Country Club

452 East Warner Road

Akron, OH 44319