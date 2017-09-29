

Want to play the beautiful Boulder Creek Golf Course in Streetsboro for FREE? And get a free lunch, too?

Then volunteer as an official scorer at the October 15th Boulder Creek 5-Man Scramble presented by Northeast Ohio Golf !

We need 40 scorers for this giant event. Scorers will be assigned a starting time with a specific group in advance, and the round should last just 4 hours and 15 minutes. So it’s a five hour commitment total, with a few minutes of instruction required before the round and a few minutes of scorecard checking after.

Scorers will watch the scramble action right along side their assigned group as they play, and will fill out a scorecard hole by hole. A seat to ride in a golf cart with your assigned group will be available, too, so scorers only walk if they want to.

In appreciation for this scoring work, volunteers will be provided with a bag lunch courtesy of NEOHgolf.com on Oct 15th and a golf certificate good for 18 holes walking weekday from Boulder Creek — good from Oct 16, 2017 through the entire 2018 season!

The scramble will go off the first and tenth tees in two waves. The first wave is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., while the second wave is from 12:40 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. Volunteers can request to be placed in either the morning or afternoon wave.

Scorers must know golf well and be able to monitor the action of their assigned scramble group to record their score. It’s a fun experience to watch the tournament up-close, as these are highly skilled pros and amateurs competing in a big-time event.

Volunteers are welcome to sign up to work both the morning and afternoon waves if they wish, and they’ll receive two lunches and two golf passes if they do!

To sign up as a volunteer scorer for the 2017 Boulder Creek 5-M Scramble on October 15th, send an email to golf@neohgolf.com or call/text the NEOHgolf.com hotline at (216) 584-6530. Please mention you want to be a volunteer scorer, indicate your preference as to morning or afternoon wave, and leave your name and phone number. We’ll reply to you within one business day with a confirmation, an assigned starting time for Oct 15th, and complete instructions.

Come join us as an official scorer — it’s going to be a fun Fall day of competitive golf action!