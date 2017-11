Fowler’s Mill Golf Club in Chesterland has rescheduled its Fall Scramble for Saturday, November 11th.

Initially the event was to be a 27-hole 2-player jumble on October 28th, but the weather forecast was brutal. Since daylight has shortened since that date, the event has been reset as a 2-player scramble with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, still with teams of 1 pro and 1 am or 2 amateur players.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS HERE > To enter, call the Fowler’s pro shop at 440-729-7569.