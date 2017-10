This Saturday and Sunday, Oct 7th – 8th, North Canton residents Aaron Crewse and Dr. Jeff Mallette will attempt to qualify for the match play portion of the 2017 USGA Mid-Amateur Championship with 36-holes of stroke play in Atlanta.

Both players start on Saturday at Atlanta National Golf Club off the 10th tee, and finish Sunday at the primary tournament course, Capital City Club Crabapple.

Crewse starts at 12:30 pm, while Mallette goes at 1:25 pm.