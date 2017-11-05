Zoar Golf Club held its season-ending Fall 2-man Scramble on Saturday. The team of Eric Crone and Mitch Levengood emerged as the winner with a 10-under par 62. They made 86 feet of putts on the front and totaled 119 feet for the round!

Two shots back at 64 were second place finishers Brian Beebe and Dave Trier.

23 teams competed and there were no skins won.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Zoar Fall 2-Man Scramble

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar OH

Saturday, November 4, 2017

62 Crone-Levengood $440

64 Brian Beebe – David Trier $370

65 Jade Waligura – Andrew Strope $120

65 Tyler Watkins – Alex Lofton $120

65 Troy Schonover – Scottie McVey $120

67 Allen Freeman – Mike Armour $50

67 Matt Gasser – Caine Bricker $50

67 Brian Roth – Mike Moser $50

68 Hedrick-Tarter

68 Ogle-Ogle

68 Kravich-Trzebuckowski

68 Skirpskas-Harmon

69 Trent-Cutlip

69 Seever-Hall,

71 Gonter-Haynes

72 Vought-Shisler

72 Bright-Binegar

74 Jurcevic-Cox

74 Stack-Martin

75 Luckenbaugh-Lance

77 Monter-Zaratsian

78 Welsch-Welsch

82 Smith-Cooper