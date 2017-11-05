Zoar Golf Club held its season-ending Fall 2-man Scramble on Saturday. The team of Eric Crone and Mitch Levengood emerged as the winner with a 10-under par 62. They made 86 feet of putts on the front and totaled 119 feet for the round!
Two shots back at 64 were second place finishers Brian Beebe and Dave Trier.
23 teams competed and there were no skins won.
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Zoar Fall 2-Man Scramble
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar OH
Saturday, November 4, 2017
62 Crone-Levengood $440
64 Brian Beebe – David Trier $370
65 Jade Waligura – Andrew Strope $120
65 Tyler Watkins – Alex Lofton $120
65 Troy Schonover – Scottie McVey $120
67 Allen Freeman – Mike Armour $50
67 Matt Gasser – Caine Bricker $50
67 Brian Roth – Mike Moser $50
68 Hedrick-Tarter
68 Ogle-Ogle
68 Kravich-Trzebuckowski
68 Skirpskas-Harmon
69 Trent-Cutlip
69 Seever-Hall,
71 Gonter-Haynes
72 Vought-Shisler
72 Bright-Binegar
74 Jurcevic-Cox
74 Stack-Martin
75 Luckenbaugh-Lance
77 Monter-Zaratsian
78 Welsch-Welsch
82 Smith-Cooper
