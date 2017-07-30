FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Zoar Big 2-Man Scramble

The team of Tyler Anderson and Shannon Bartruff fired a scorching 12-under par 60 to claim first place honors in Saturday’s playing of the 2017 Zoar Golf Club Big 2-Man Scramble. Their stellar score was good for a two shot victory over a talented field.
Andy Slayman and Michael Renner tied for second place with Josh Anderson and Daniel Martina, each with 62’s.
The 2016 champions, Mike Simpson and Bob Spino, finished in fourth place with a 63.
Brendan Jenkins and Nick Reardon, Tim Heavner and Scott McVey, and Mitch Levengood and Wes Gillian all tied for fifth place at 64.
There were 4 skins won on the day, each worth $160:
– birdie on #4 (Heavner/McVey),
– eagle on #7 (Anderson/Martina),
– birdie on #13 (Anderson/Martina),
– eagle on #14 (Anderson/Bartruff).
FINAL RESULTS:
Zoar Big 2-Man Scramble
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar OH
Saturday, July 29, 2017
60 Tyler Anderson and Shannon Bartruff $1,000.00
62 Andy Slayman and Michael Renner $600
62 Josh Anderson and Daniel Martina $600
63 Mike Simpson and Bob Spino $260
64 Brendan Jenkins and Nick Reardon $33
64 Tim Heavner and Scott Mcvey $33
64 Mitch Levengood and Wes Simpson $33
66 Aaron Crewse and Bob Hennigan
66 John and Mike Schnur
67 John Perkowski and Aaron Shanklin
67 Nate Garwood and Charlie Walker
67 Joey Kurtz and Preston Robinette
69 Eric Crone and Steve Weaver
73 Justin Smith and Daniel Dance
74 Dave and Michael Ogle
75 Doug Nicola and Tim Hazel
