FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Zoar Big 2-Man Scramble

The team of Tyler Anderson and Shannon Bartruff fired a scorching 12-under par 60 to claim first place honors in Saturday’s playing of the 2017 Zoar Golf Club Big 2-Man Scramble. Their stellar score was good for a two shot victory over a talented field.

Andy Slayman and Michael Renner tied for second place with Josh Anderson and Daniel Martina, each with 62’s.

The 2016 champions, Mike Simpson and Bob Spino, finished in fourth place with a 63.

Brendan Jenkins and Nick Reardon, Tim Heavner and Scott McVey, and Mitch Levengood and Wes Gillian all tied for fifth place at 64.

There were 4 skins won on the day, each worth $160:

– birdie on #4 (Heavner/McVey),

– eagle on #7 (Anderson/Martina),

– birdie on #13 (Anderson/Martina),

– eagle on #14 (Anderson/Bartruff).



FINAL RESULTS:

Zoar Big 2-Man Scramble

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar OH

Saturday, July 29, 2017

60 Tyler Anderson and Shannon Bartruff $1,000.00

62 Andy Slayman and Michael Renner $600

62 Josh Anderson and Daniel Martina $600

63 Mike Simpson and Bob Spino $260

64 Brendan Jenkins and Nick Reardon $33

64 Tim Heavner and Scott Mcvey $33

64 Mitch Levengood and Wes Simpson $33

66 Aaron Crewse and Bob Hennigan

66 John and Mike Schnur

67 John Perkowski and Aaron Shanklin

67 Nate Garwood and Charlie Walker

67 Joey Kurtz and Preston Robinette

69 Eric Crone and Steve Weaver

73 Justin Smith and Daniel Dance

74 Dave and Michael Ogle

75 Doug Nicola and Tim Hazel