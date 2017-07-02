The traditional 4th of July weekend tournament, the Zoar 2 x 4 Scramble, was played Sunday afternoon at Zoar Golf Club. The format features two 2-man scramble teams recording the better score on each hole, but all scores under par count.

The team of Tim Hepner with Mitch Levengood (61) and Matt and Brian Gasser (59) emerged as the winners by one stroke, at 24 under par. (Pictured above.)

John Perkowski with Aaron Shanklin (62) and Matt Miller with Tony Pozderak (60) were tied for second place at 23-under with the teams of Brian Smith and Ryan Stefanski (61) with Mike Simpson and Aaron Crewse (60).

Brian Nixon / Ian Holt (58) with Austin Schreiber / Gabe Reynolds (65) finished in fourth place at 22-under par.

18 teams were entered and there was only one skin won on the day: an eagle on #7 paid $720.