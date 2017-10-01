A pair of super-big winners were the story of the 2017 edition of the Walden Challenge. The annual fall event features two-man amateur teams playing nine holes of scramble on the front nine and nine holes of better ball on the back at Club Walden in Aurora.

The fast conditions and tough hole locations at Walden kept the scores high for all but one team: AJ Borisa and Steve Blackburn Jr.. They flat-out lapped the field with a five shot overall victory. They posted a 7-under par 29 in the scramble format. Their back nine score of 1-under par 35 tied for the lead in that format as well. All in, their 8-under par 64 performance earned them a hefty $1,166 total.

But as surprising as it may seem, that haul was topped by John Zitkovic and Mike Davis. Davis and Zitkovic won the only skin of the day with an eagle-3 on the par-5 third hole. With their T2 finish overall at 69, a 2nd in the scramble format with a strong front nine 30, and the lone skin winner, they nabbed a whopping $1,580.

A big thank you to Larry Lahnan and Fred Miller for hosting yet another great Walden Challenge…



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Walden Challenge

Club Walden, Aurora Ohio

Sunday, October 1, 2017

AJ Borisa / Steve Blackburn Jr 29 – 35 = 64 $750.00

Jim Durr / Mark Guadagni 34 – 35 = 69 $310.00

John Fullerman / Dave Biscardi 33 – 36 = 69 $310.00

John Zitkovic / Mike Davis 30 – 39 = 69 $310.00

Rick Arredy Sr / B. Warnica 35 – 35 = 70

Allen Freeman / Ty Kovach 34 – 36 = 70

Jeff Dean / Bruce Dean 34 – 36 = 70

Rick Bryson / Jim Hercheck 33 – 37 = 70

Rick Arredy Jr / Alex Loftin 34 – 37 = 71

Steve Blackburn Sr / Mike Angie 33 – 38 = 71

Tim Heavner / Rob Schustrich 33 – 38 = 71

Brian Beebe / Dave Trier 33 – 39 = 72

Brandon Nixon / Gabe Reynolds 36 – 37 = 73

Nick Foschia / Jimmy Wild 35 – 38 = 73

Larry Lahnan / Fred Miller 33 – 40 = 73

Tyler Watkins / Raul Mendoza 37 – 37 = 74

Mike Armour / Jim Grosso 32 – 42 = 74

Duy Trinh / Scott Lindsey 35 – 40 = 75

Joe Nemeth / Rob Wakeliing 36 – 41 = 77

Mark Thomas / Tom Seever 36 – 42 = 78

Russ Rybka / Dave Hadzinski 35 – 43 = 78

Chris Helaney / Tom Ream 35 – 43 = 78

Dean Cutlip / Adam Trent 37 – 42 = 79

Josh Zeiger / Ty Abraham 36 – 43 = 79

Ryan Malkus / Andrew Malkus 38 – 42 = 80

Tony Pinzone / Aaron Osysko 37 – 43 = 80

Dan Terry / Johnny Teevin 40 – 42 = 82

Rizzo / Rizzo NC

SCRAMBLE 9:

AJ Borisa / Steve Blackburn Jr 29 $250.00

John Zitkovic / Mike Davis 30 $150.00

Mike Armour / Jim Grosso 32 $100.00

John Fullerman / Dave Biscardi 33 $10.00

Rick Bryson / Jim Hercheck 33 $10.00

Steve Blackburn Sr / Mike Angie 33 $10.00

Tim Heavner / Rob Schustrich 33 $10.00

Brian Beebe / Dave Trier 33 $10.00

Larry Lahnan / Fred Miller 33 $10.00

BETTER BALL 9:

AJ Borisa / Steve Blackburn Jr 35 $166.00

Jim Durr / Mark Guadagni 35 $166.00

Rick Arredy Sr / B. Warnica 35 $166.00

John Fullerman / Dave Biscardi 36 $20.00

Allen Freeman / Ty Kovach 36 $20.00

Jeff Dean / Bruce Dean 36 $20.00

SKINS:

John Zitkovic / Mike Davis Eagle 3 – Hole #3 $1,120.00