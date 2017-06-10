Steve Blackburn Jr. and Howard Clendenin posted a strong 7-under par score of 64 to win going away at the 2017 Joe Ungvary Sr. Memorial 2-Man Jumble at Good Park Golf Course in Akron on Saturday.

Blackburn and Clendenin shot 5-under par in the scramble six holes ($250), 1-under par in the better ball session ($60), and 1-under par in the alternate shot six ($250). Their 64 was good for a three shot victory ($450), netting the pair a cool $1,010 on the day.

Finishing alone in second place was the father-and-son team of Brian and Colton Vincelette. Team Vince shot 67 ($380) with a 4-under par scramble segment ($25), then even par in both the better ball and alternate shot ($20). They also nabbed a skin ($120) with a birdie on the 11th, good for a total of $545 on the day.

Six teams tied for third place with a final score of 68. Bobby Spino and Dan Marr made the most of their T3 ($135) finish by winning the better ball segment outright ($300) at 2-under par, grabbing a skin with the only birdie at the par-4 10th ($120), and taking a T3 in alternate shot ($20) for a nifty $575 total.

Russ Rybka and Tom Ream also had a nice payday, nabbing the only skin in the Alternate Shot section of the event with a birdie on the 18th. The solo skin netted them $240.

There were three lengthy hole-outs made on the day as well.

On the very first hole, the team of Brawley and Lewis (left) bounced up then dunked their second shot from the middle of the fairway for eagle-2 and the first skin of the day.

On the third hole, Ryan Stefanski holed a sand wedge from 109 yards for eagle-2 to give his partner Matt Frey a reason to cheer.

But the best swing of the day belongs to Shaun Kloetzer (right), who aced the tough 207-yard par-3 sixth hole to nab a skin there.

Thanks to Edgar’s Restaurant for the food provided after the event, to the staff at Good Park Golf Course for the fine course conditions, and to Tim Davis and company for another well run event. Complete results below…



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Joe Ungvary Sr. Memorial 2-Man Jumble

Good Park Golf Course, Akron

Saturday, June 10, 2017

OVERALL SCORES:

CLENDENIN / BLACKBURN 19 – 22 – 23 = 64 $450

VINCELETTE / VINCELETTE 20 – 23 – 24 = 67 $380

BISHOP / KOPREVIC 20 – 22 – 26 = 68 $135

SIMPSON / BOJC 21 – 23 – 24 = 68 $135

NIXON / SCHREIBER 21 – 22 – 25 = 68 $135

MILLER / LAHNAN 22 – 23 – 23 = 68 $135

MARR / SPINO 23 – 21 – 24 = 68 $135

SOTKA / ANAGNOST 21 – 23 – 24 = 68 $135

J. ANDERSON / MARTINA 20 – 24 – 25 = 69

STEFANSKI / FREY 19 – 22 – 28 = 69

CREWSE / LAMBOS 21 – 23 – 26 = 70

ARMOUR / FREEMAN 21 – 24 – 25 = 70

SCHMUR / CHZANOWSKI 21 – 23 – 26 = 70

CUTLIP / STORMER 20 – 23 – 28 = 71

KARAMAS / KLOETZER 22 – 22 – 27 = 71

ANDERSON / BARTUM 22 – 23 – 26 = 71

BRAWLEY / LEWIS 21 – 26 – 24 = 71

KOINIS / ANDERSON 21 – 24 – 26 = 71

BEEBE / TRIER 22 – 24 – 26 = 72

WARREN / WATKINS 21 – 23 – 28 = 72

HEPNAR / GASSER 22 – 26 – 26 = 74

CEA / BELL 21 – 24 – 29 = 74

FRICKER / LOWRY 22 – 25 – 27 = 74

HUNTLEY / FLEMING 22 – 23 – 29 = 74

RYBKA / REAM 23 – 29 – 24 = 76

MARSINEK / CUTLIP 23 – 27 – 26 = 76

LOFTIN / HARBERT 25 – 25 – 27 = 77

LUCKENBAUGH / ROTH 23 – 24 – 30 = 77

SOWA / BOARDMAN 23 – 28 – 27 = 78

LYON / LYON 26 – 26 – 26 = 78

FAILOR / SWEAT 25 – 26 – 27 = 78

HULL / HULL 23 – 24 – 32 = 79



SCRAMBLE – Holes 1-6

CLENDENIN / BLACKBURN 19 $250

STEFANSKI / FREY 19 $250

BISHOP / KOPREVIC 20 $25

CUTLIP / STORMER 20 $25

VINCELETTE / VINCELETTE 20 $25

J. ANDERSON / MARTINA 20 $25

Scramble Skins:

BRAWLEY / LEWIS Hole #1 – Eagle 2 $80

STEFANSKI / FREY Hole #3 – Eagle 2

KARAMAS / KLOETZER Hole #6 – ACE



BETTER BALL – Holes 7-12

MARR / SPINO 21 $300

STEFANSKI / FREY 22 $60

BISHOP / KOPREVIC 22 $60

CLENDENIN / BLACKBURN 22 $60

NIXON / SCHREIBER 22 $60

KARAMAS / KLOETZER 22 $60

Better Ball Skins:

MARR / SPINO Hole #10 – Birdie 3 $120

VINCELETTE / VINCELETTE Hole #11 – Birdie 3 $120



ALTERNATE SHOT – Holes 13-18

MILLER / LAHNAN 23 $250

CLENDENIN / BLACKBURN 23 $250

BRAWLEY / LEWIS 24 $20

RYBKA / REAM 24 $20

SIMPSON / BOJC 24 $20

VINCELETTE / VINCELETTE 24 $20

MARR / SPINO 24 $20

SOTKA / ANAGNOST 24 $20

Alternate Shot Skins:

RYBKA / REAM Hole #18 – Birdie 3 $240