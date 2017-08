FINAL RESULTS: 2017 U.S. Women’s Mid-Am Cleveland Qualifier

Did Not Qualify: 6 Kasapis, Becka Stow, Ohio 82 7 Baumgartner, Emily Tallmadge, Ohio 85 8 Hochschwender, Olivia Akron, Ohio 87 9 Hopping, Lesli Sarasota, Fla. 90 Gorman, Molly Wilkes-Barre, Pa. WD

About the author

Previous FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Ohio Senior Amateur Championship