FINAL RESULTS: 2017 U.S. Mid-Am Cleveland Qualifying Tournament

Two local players and two out-of-towners earned spots in the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship in Atlanta after the Cleveland Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club today.
Rob Garland from Nashville (pictured above) shot a blistering 7-under par 65 to post the best score by two shots.
Local star Aaron Crewse of Akron (left) tied with Adam Condello of Fairport NY at 5-under par 67 to each grab one of the next two spots.
And Dr. Jeff Mallette of North Canton (right) earned his way through in a sudden death playoff against two other players to grab the final qualifying spot.
The four will compete at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course and Atlanta National Golf Club for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship proper on October 7 – 12th, 2017.
FINAL RESULTS: United States Golf Association
2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Cleveland Qualifier
Weymouth Country Club in Medina, Ohio
Wednesday, August 30th, 2017
QUALIFYING PLAYERS:
1 Rob Garland, Nashville, Tenn. 65 -7
T2 Aaron Crewse, Akron, Ohio 67 -5
T2 Adam Condello, Fairport, N.Y. 67 -5
4 Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 70 -2
ALTERNATES:
1st Alt. Bangor, Ian Moon Township, Pa. 70 -2
2nd Alt. Meyer, Matt New Albany, Ohio 70 -2
DID NOT QUALIFY:
Shonk, Michael Columbus, Ohio 71
Holmes, Chris Canada 71
Levengood, Mitch New Philadelphia, Ohio 71
Bunker, Dave Canada 71
Clendenin, Howard Seville, Ohio 71
Fajt, Kevin Greensburg, Pa. 71
Grincewicz, Daniel Westlake, Ohio 72
Garcia II, G. Michael Erie, Pa. 72
Klein, Dillon Columbus, Ohio 73
Ion Young, Matthew Canada 73
Belden, Daniel Massillon, Ohio 73
Iwan, David Rumson, N.J. 73
Metzendorf, Daniel Medina, Ohio 73
Archer II, David Akron, Ohio 73
Tornabene, Joe Canton, Ohio 73
Costello, Ryan Pittsburgh, Pa. 73
Hodge, Andrew Oakmont, Pa. 74
Padgett III, Don Akron, Ohio 74
Meador, Brian Akron, Ohio 74
Pridmore, Jason Ventura, Calif. 74
Richardson, Kyle Medina, Ohio 74
Riley, Michael Akron, Ohio 74
Jhaveri, Saumil Westlake, Ohio 74
Hogan, Tyler Atlanta, Ga. 74
Bernatovicz, Andy Grand Island, N.Y. 74
Fankhauser, Roy Avon, Ohio 75
Okeson, Chris Lyndhurst, Ohio 75
O’Brien, Jeffrey Mayfield Heights, Ohio 75
Rowe, Kevin Westlake, Ohio 75
Lambos, Nick Massillon, Ohio 75
Stoops, Robert Gibsonia, Pa. 75
Andrews, Alex Kirtland, Ohio 75
Pak, Charlly Akron, Ohio 75
Schustrich, Robert Windham, Ohio 75
Clay, Josh North Canton, Ohio 75
Mitchell, Stephen Toledo, Ohio 76
Thomas, Jonathan Pittburgh, Pa. 76
Deimel, Drew Erie, Pa. 76
Skufca, Tim Westlake, Ohio 76
Irvine, Bryn Bay Village, Ohio 76
Slates, Christopher Akron, Ohio 76
Lewis, Tristan Pepper Pike, Ohio 76
Colbert, Brian New York, N.Y. 77
Klaric III, Michael Hermitage, Pa. 77
Buckles, Scott Dublin, Ohio 77
Cawley, Mike Westlake, Ohio 77
Wamack, Terry Worthington, Ohio 77
Garswood, Jack Fairview Park, Ohio 77
Harmon, Bobby Cleveland, Ohio 78
Rollins, Patrick Rocky River, Ohio 78
Short, Kerry Canada 78
Henighan, Bob Medina, Ohio 78
Meagrow, Jeff Akron, Ohio 78
McCreary, Kevin Tallmadge, Ohio 78
Blackburn, Nick Avon, Ohio 79
Keene, Charles Clarksville, Tenn. 79
Young, Gary Canada 80
Ellis, Brandon Columbus, Ohio 80
Zarlenga, Joshua Youngstown, Ohio 80
Trivisonno, Michael Mentor, Ohio 81
Smith, Brian Amherst, Ohio 81
Dorff, Ryan Bay Village, Ohio 82
Stadler, Douglas Wexford, Pa. 82
Malkus, Andrew Maple Heights, Ohio 83
Chase, George Cleveland, Ohio 83
Yukimura, Noriaki Copley, Ohio 85
Smither, Curtis Delaware, Ohio 89
Bergman, Brett Pittsburgh, Pa. WD
Brown, Jim Chagrin Falls, Ohio NS
Obyrne, Eugene Massillon, Ohio NS
Bates, Zachary Cleveland, Ohio WD
Knapp, Sean Oakmont, Pa. WD
Grassi III, Ted Erie, Pa. WD
Phillips, Brian Hollywood, S.C. WD
Ebert, John Cleveland, Ohio WD
Thomas, Mark Jackson Twp, Ohio WD
Christian, Matt Parma, Ohio NC
