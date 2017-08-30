FINAL RESULTS: 2017 U.S. Mid-Am Cleveland Qualifying Tournament

Two local players and two out-of-towners earned spots in the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship in Atlanta after the Cleveland Qualifier at Weymouth Country Club today.

Rob Garland from Nashville (pictured above) shot a blistering 7-under par 65 to post the best score by two shots.

Local star Aaron Crewse of Akron (left) tied with Adam Condello of Fairport NY at 5-under par 67 to each grab one of the next two spots.

And Dr. Jeff Mallette of North Canton (right) earned his way through in a sudden death playoff against two other players to grab the final qualifying spot.

The four will compete at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course and Atlanta National Golf Club for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship proper on October 7 – 12th, 2017.



FINAL RESULTS: United States Golf Association

2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Cleveland Qualifier

Weymouth Country Club in Medina, Ohio

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017



QUALIFYING PLAYERS:

1 Rob Garland, Nashville, Tenn. 65 -7

T2 Aaron Crewse, Akron, Ohio 67 -5

T2 Adam Condello, Fairport, N.Y. 67 -5

4 Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 70 -2

ALTERNATES:

1st Alt. Bangor, Ian Moon Township, Pa. 70 -2

2nd Alt. Meyer, Matt New Albany, Ohio 70 -2

DID NOT QUALIFY:

Shonk, Michael Columbus, Ohio 71

Holmes, Chris Canada 71

Levengood, Mitch New Philadelphia, Ohio 71

Bunker, Dave Canada 71

Clendenin, Howard Seville, Ohio 71

Fajt, Kevin Greensburg, Pa. 71

Grincewicz, Daniel Westlake, Ohio 72

Garcia II, G. Michael Erie, Pa. 72

Klein, Dillon Columbus, Ohio 73

Ion Young, Matthew Canada 73

Belden, Daniel Massillon, Ohio 73

Iwan, David Rumson, N.J. 73

Metzendorf, Daniel Medina, Ohio 73

Archer II, David Akron, Ohio 73

Tornabene, Joe Canton, Ohio 73

Costello, Ryan Pittsburgh, Pa. 73

Hodge, Andrew Oakmont, Pa. 74

Padgett III, Don Akron, Ohio 74

Meador, Brian Akron, Ohio 74

Pridmore, Jason Ventura, Calif. 74

Richardson, Kyle Medina, Ohio 74

Riley, Michael Akron, Ohio 74

Jhaveri, Saumil Westlake, Ohio 74

Hogan, Tyler Atlanta, Ga. 74

Bernatovicz, Andy Grand Island, N.Y. 74

Fankhauser, Roy Avon, Ohio 75

Okeson, Chris Lyndhurst, Ohio 75

O’Brien, Jeffrey Mayfield Heights, Ohio 75

Rowe, Kevin Westlake, Ohio 75

Lambos, Nick Massillon, Ohio 75

Stoops, Robert Gibsonia, Pa. 75

Andrews, Alex Kirtland, Ohio 75

Pak, Charlly Akron, Ohio 75

Schustrich, Robert Windham, Ohio 75

Clay, Josh North Canton, Ohio 75

Mitchell, Stephen Toledo, Ohio 76

Thomas, Jonathan Pittburgh, Pa. 76

Deimel, Drew Erie, Pa. 76

Skufca, Tim Westlake, Ohio 76

Irvine, Bryn Bay Village, Ohio 76

Slates, Christopher Akron, Ohio 76

Lewis, Tristan Pepper Pike, Ohio 76

Colbert, Brian New York, N.Y. 77

Klaric III, Michael Hermitage, Pa. 77

Buckles, Scott Dublin, Ohio 77

Cawley, Mike Westlake, Ohio 77

Wamack, Terry Worthington, Ohio 77

Garswood, Jack Fairview Park, Ohio 77

Harmon, Bobby Cleveland, Ohio 78

Rollins, Patrick Rocky River, Ohio 78

Short, Kerry Canada 78

Henighan, Bob Medina, Ohio 78

Meagrow, Jeff Akron, Ohio 78

McCreary, Kevin Tallmadge, Ohio 78

Blackburn, Nick Avon, Ohio 79

Keene, Charles Clarksville, Tenn. 79

Young, Gary Canada 80

Ellis, Brandon Columbus, Ohio 80

Zarlenga, Joshua Youngstown, Ohio 80

Trivisonno, Michael Mentor, Ohio 81

Smith, Brian Amherst, Ohio 81

Dorff, Ryan Bay Village, Ohio 82

Stadler, Douglas Wexford, Pa. 82

Malkus, Andrew Maple Heights, Ohio 83

Chase, George Cleveland, Ohio 83

Yukimura, Noriaki Copley, Ohio 85

Smither, Curtis Delaware, Ohio 89

Bergman, Brett Pittsburgh, Pa. WD

Brown, Jim Chagrin Falls, Ohio NS

Obyrne, Eugene Massillon, Ohio NS

Bates, Zachary Cleveland, Ohio WD

Knapp, Sean Oakmont, Pa. WD

Grassi III, Ted Erie, Pa. WD

Phillips, Brian Hollywood, S.C. WD

Ebert, John Cleveland, Ohio WD

Thomas, Mark Jackson Twp, Ohio WD

Christian, Matt Parma, Ohio NC