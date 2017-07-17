FINAL RESULTS:

2017 U.S. Amateur Championship – Cleveland Qualifier

Shaker Heights Country Club, Shaker Heights, OH

Monday, July 17, 2017

The top 3 qualifiers plus 2 alternates advance to the U.S. Amateur Championship at Riviera Country Club and Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on August 14-20, 2017.

QUALIFIERS:

Blakely, Jules Westlake, Ohio 73 – 70 = 143

Mandry, Zach Solon, Ohio 69 – 74 = 143

Sinclair, Rosswell Albuquerque, N.M. 72 – 72 = 144

ALTERNATES:

1st Alt. Montes, Nicholas Pickerington, Ohio 73 – 72 = 145

2nd Alt. Iceton, Mathew Brooklin, CAN 72 – 73 = 145

DID NOT QUALIFY:

Hughes, Curtis Belle River, CAN 75 – 70 = 145

Andrews, Alex Kirtland, Ohio 74 – 71 = 145

Berlin, Daniel Chagrin Falls, Ohio 75 – 72 = 147

Bangor, Ian Moon Twp, Pa. 74 – 73 = 147

Lamping, Michael Dublin, Ohio 76 – 72 = 148

Butler, Jeff Rocky River, Ohio 75 – 74 = 149

Hunter, Josh Aurora, Ohio 74 – 75 = 149

Schnur, John Mentor, Ohio 74 – 75 = 149

Mallette, Jeff North Canton, Ohio 78 – 72 = 150

Prokop, Victor Willoughby Hls, Ohio 78 – 72 = 150

Okeson, Chris Lyndhurst, Ohio 75 – 75 = 150

Barnett, Kyle Circleville, Ohio 77 – 74 = 151

Hughes, Bryce Belle River, CAN 75 – 76 = 151

O’Brien, Jeffrey Mayfield Hts, Ohio 74 – 77 = 151

Murray, Lucas W Canton, Ohio 74 – 77 = 151

Hemming, Brandon Circleville, Ohio 80 – 72 = 152

Reynolds, Jay Austin, Texas 78 – 74 = 152

Grove, Darrin Piqua, Ohio 76 – 76 = 152

Bruce, Cameron Pickerington, Ohio 76 – 76 = 152

Meola, Benjamin Painesville, Ohio 73 – 79 = 152

Laszlo, Colin Springfield, Ohio 80 – 73 = 153

Horvath, Kyle Mentor, Ohio 78 – 75 = 153

Frase, Noah Carroll, Ohio 76 – 77 = 153

Mead, Conor Amherst, Ohio 75 – 78 = 153

Silverman, Ben Toledo, Ohio 74 – 79 = 153

Spagna, Jim McHenry, Ill. 80 – 74 = 154

Lockwood, Doug Powell, Ohio 80 – 74 = 154

Spangler, Clay Presto, Pa. 76 – 78 = 154

Fiore, Nicholas Novelty, Ohio 75 – 79 = 154

McCollins, Gunnar Massillon, Ohio 79 – 76 = 155

Keller, Ken Youngstown, Ohio 78 – 77 = 155

Jacob, Kyle Newark, Ohio 80 – 76 = 156

Garswood, Jack Fairview Prk, Ohio 79 – 77 = 156

Metzendorf, Daniel Medina, Ohio 78 – 78 = 156

Pandya, Dhaivat Dayton, Ohio 78 – 78 = 156

Stevenson, Baker Hartland, Mich. 80 – 77 = 157

Mosca, Matthew Columbus, Ohio 79 – 78 = 157

Firmstone, Noah Moon Twp, Pa. 81 – 77 = 158

Meador, Brian Akron, Ohio 82 – 77 = 159

Gleeson, Edward Annandale, Va. 80 – 79 = 159

Henyey, Jimmy Brecksville, Ohio 79 – 80 = 159

Christian, Matt Parma, Ohio 79 – 80 = 159

Culbertson, Ryan Wooster, Ohio 82 – 79 = 161

Negrelli, Tom Gates Mills, Ohio 80 – 81 = 161

Sullinger, Tommy Sylvania, Ohio 80 – 81 = 161

Mallette, Ryan North Canton, Ohio 77 – 84 = 161

Trotta III, Leonard Beverly Hills, Mich. 77 – 84 = 161

Irvine, Bryn Bay Vlg, Ohio 83 – 79 = 162

Griffith, Zachary Hilliard, Ohio 81 – 81 = 162

Winkler, David (Charlie) Oxford, Ohio 77 – 85 = 162

Kreutzer, Nathan Pittsburgh, Pa. 83 – 80 = 163

Klatt, Logan Columbus, Ohio 82 – 81 = 163

Dipaolo, Anthony South Euclid, Ohio 79 – 84 = 163

Riley, Kegan Toledo, Ohio 77 – 86 = 163

Parker, Adam Findlay, Ohio 81 – 84 = 165

Matz, Austin Wexford, Pa. 83 – 84 = 167

Jones, Cooper Centerville, Ohio 84 – 85 = 169

Wonkovich, Eric Lakewood, Ohio 85 – 85 = 170

Gole, Jonathan Concord Twp, Ohio 87 – 84 = 171

Polichena, Nick Ravenna, Ohio 78 – 94 = 172

Young, David Rocky River, Ohio 90 – 83 = 173