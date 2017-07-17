FINAL RESULTS:
2017 U.S. Amateur Championship – Cleveland Qualifier
Shaker Heights Country Club, Shaker Heights, OH
Monday, July 17, 2017
The top 3 qualifiers plus 2 alternates advance to the U.S. Amateur Championship at Riviera Country Club and Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on August 14-20, 2017.
QUALIFIERS:
Blakely, Jules Westlake, Ohio 73 – 70 = 143
Mandry, Zach Solon, Ohio 69 – 74 = 143
Sinclair, Rosswell Albuquerque, N.M. 72 – 72 = 144
ALTERNATES:
1st Alt. Montes, Nicholas Pickerington, Ohio 73 – 72 = 145
2nd Alt. Iceton, Mathew Brooklin, CAN 72 – 73 = 145
DID NOT QUALIFY:
Hughes, Curtis Belle River, CAN 75 – 70 = 145
Andrews, Alex Kirtland, Ohio 74 – 71 = 145
Berlin, Daniel Chagrin Falls, Ohio 75 – 72 = 147
Bangor, Ian Moon Twp, Pa. 74 – 73 = 147
Lamping, Michael Dublin, Ohio 76 – 72 = 148
Butler, Jeff Rocky River, Ohio 75 – 74 = 149
Hunter, Josh Aurora, Ohio 74 – 75 = 149
Schnur, John Mentor, Ohio 74 – 75 = 149
Mallette, Jeff North Canton, Ohio 78 – 72 = 150
Prokop, Victor Willoughby Hls, Ohio 78 – 72 = 150
Okeson, Chris Lyndhurst, Ohio 75 – 75 = 150
Barnett, Kyle Circleville, Ohio 77 – 74 = 151
Hughes, Bryce Belle River, CAN 75 – 76 = 151
O’Brien, Jeffrey Mayfield Hts, Ohio 74 – 77 = 151
Murray, Lucas W Canton, Ohio 74 – 77 = 151
Hemming, Brandon Circleville, Ohio 80 – 72 = 152
Reynolds, Jay Austin, Texas 78 – 74 = 152
Grove, Darrin Piqua, Ohio 76 – 76 = 152
Bruce, Cameron Pickerington, Ohio 76 – 76 = 152
Meola, Benjamin Painesville, Ohio 73 – 79 = 152
Laszlo, Colin Springfield, Ohio 80 – 73 = 153
Horvath, Kyle Mentor, Ohio 78 – 75 = 153
Frase, Noah Carroll, Ohio 76 – 77 = 153
Mead, Conor Amherst, Ohio 75 – 78 = 153
Silverman, Ben Toledo, Ohio 74 – 79 = 153
Spagna, Jim McHenry, Ill. 80 – 74 = 154
Lockwood, Doug Powell, Ohio 80 – 74 = 154
Spangler, Clay Presto, Pa. 76 – 78 = 154
Fiore, Nicholas Novelty, Ohio 75 – 79 = 154
McCollins, Gunnar Massillon, Ohio 79 – 76 = 155
Keller, Ken Youngstown, Ohio 78 – 77 = 155
Jacob, Kyle Newark, Ohio 80 – 76 = 156
Garswood, Jack Fairview Prk, Ohio 79 – 77 = 156
Metzendorf, Daniel Medina, Ohio 78 – 78 = 156
Pandya, Dhaivat Dayton, Ohio 78 – 78 = 156
Stevenson, Baker Hartland, Mich. 80 – 77 = 157
Mosca, Matthew Columbus, Ohio 79 – 78 = 157
Firmstone, Noah Moon Twp, Pa. 81 – 77 = 158
Meador, Brian Akron, Ohio 82 – 77 = 159
Gleeson, Edward Annandale, Va. 80 – 79 = 159
Henyey, Jimmy Brecksville, Ohio 79 – 80 = 159
Christian, Matt Parma, Ohio 79 – 80 = 159
Culbertson, Ryan Wooster, Ohio 82 – 79 = 161
Negrelli, Tom Gates Mills, Ohio 80 – 81 = 161
Sullinger, Tommy Sylvania, Ohio 80 – 81 = 161
Mallette, Ryan North Canton, Ohio 77 – 84 = 161
Trotta III, Leonard Beverly Hills, Mich. 77 – 84 = 161
Irvine, Bryn Bay Vlg, Ohio 83 – 79 = 162
Griffith, Zachary Hilliard, Ohio 81 – 81 = 162
Winkler, David (Charlie) Oxford, Ohio 77 – 85 = 162
Kreutzer, Nathan Pittsburgh, Pa. 83 – 80 = 163
Klatt, Logan Columbus, Ohio 82 – 81 = 163
Dipaolo, Anthony South Euclid, Ohio 79 – 84 = 163
Riley, Kegan Toledo, Ohio 77 – 86 = 163
Parker, Adam Findlay, Ohio 81 – 84 = 165
Matz, Austin Wexford, Pa. 83 – 84 = 167
Jones, Cooper Centerville, Ohio 84 – 85 = 169
Wonkovich, Eric Lakewood, Ohio 85 – 85 = 170
Gole, Jonathan Concord Twp, Ohio 87 – 84 = 171
Polichena, Nick Ravenna, Ohio 78 – 94 = 172
Young, David Rocky River, Ohio 90 – 83 = 173
