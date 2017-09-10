FINAL RESULTS: 2017 Turkeyfoot Fall 2-M Jumble

In July, Howard Clendenin and Steve Blackburn Jr. won the rescheduled Turkeyfoot Spring 2-Man Scramble by two shots.

In September, they backed it up by winning the 27-hole Turkeyfoot Fall 2-Man Jumble by one.

The winners shined in the Better Ball segment, shooting a 5-under par 30 to win those nine holes by two shots. They completed the 27 holes with a score of 95, a total of 11-under par. Their $800 first place total plus the Better Ball segment prize netted them a $1,050 total on the day.

In second place was the team of Dan Marr and Ryan Stefanski. They tied for first place in the Scramble and second in the Better Ball segments, good for a total of $851 on the day. Marr helped the team in the Better Ball segment with a swooping bomb of a putt on the par-3 13th hole:

Brian Vincelette and Aaron Crewse (pictured below) also had a solid day, with a T4 total and a T1 in the Scramble and Alternate Shot segments for $643 total.

The day’s wealth was spread around fairly well, as the skins winners in each segment were different from the segment winners.

Thanks to Tim Davis and Charlie Mozingo for running this annual event. The golf course was in great condition, and it was a beautiful September day…



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Turkeyfoot Fall 2-Man Jumble

Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Course, Green, Ohio

Saturday, September 9, 2017

1. Clendenin / Blackburn Jr 32-30-33- 95 $800.00

2. Marr / Stefanski 31-32-33-96 $600.00

3. Bowman / Shannon 33-33-32-98 $500.00

T4 Bricker / Hepner 33-32-34-99 $375.00

T4 Crewse / Vincelette 31-36-32-99 $375.00

6. Wakeling / Nemeth 34-33-33-100 $300.00

T7 Wild / Frey 31-35-35-101 $225.00

T7 Miller / Lahnan 36-32-33-101 $225.00

T9 Sotka / Anagnost 36-33-33-102 $75.00

T9 Koprevic / Bishop 36-33-33-102 $75.00

T9 Irvine / Skufca 36-34-32-102 $75.00

T9 Anderson / Martina 32-34-36-102 $75.00

SEGMENT RESULTS:

Scramble: Holes 1 thru 9

Frey/Wild 31 (-5) $168 team

Marr/Stefanski 31 (-5) $168 team

Crewse/Vincelette 31 (-5) $168 team

Scramble Skins:

Wakeling/Nemeth eagle #6 $250

Kovach/Freeman eagle #7 $250



Better Ball: Holes 10 thru 19

Clendenin/Blackburn 30 (-5) $250 tean

Hepner/Irvine 32 (-3) $83

Marr/Stefanski 32 (-3) $83

Miller/Lahnan 32 (-3) $83

Better Ball Skins:

Bricker/Hepner eagles on #10 and #16 $336

Miller/Lahnan Birdie on #17 $168



Alternate Shot: Holes 19 thru 27

Thirion/Hull 32 (-3) $100 team

Bowman/Shannon 32 (-3) $100 team

Skufca/Irvine 32 (-3) $100 team

Crewse/Vincelette 32 (-3) $100 team

Watkins/Berkheimer 32 (-3) $100 team

Alternate Shot Skins:

Vought/Federonick eagle #24 $250

Berkheimer/Watkins eagle on #27 $250